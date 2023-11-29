Don’t Bring Down Any Ministry, Oyedepo Warns Son

The Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners Chapel, Bishop, has called on his son, Isaac Oyedepo to be mindful of his actions and not to bring down any ministry while carrying out his ministerial duties.

Bishop Oyedepo made this remark amid a recent YouTube video shared by his son online.

Oyedepo in a message to a congregation believed to be members of his son’s newly-founded ministry, emphasized the importance of refraining from maligning or undermining other ministries.

He also cautioned Isaac against following the path of a generation of young ministers who exhibit an inflated sense of self-importance.

The video also captured Oyedepo blessing Isaac and his wife, Ayomitide, as they knelt before him, praying for grace, sustainable connectivity, impactful preaching, and a humble approach to their new ministry.

Isaac had previously addressed speculations about his status within the church and his relationship with his father, reaffirming his dedication to the church and urging the public to exercise caution when considering unofficial information.