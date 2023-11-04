Don’t Bow To PDP Blackmail, APC Tells Judiciary

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Judiciary not to bow to the blackmail of the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP). The party, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka alleged the opposition party has benefited from the Judiciary immensely. It would be recalled that the PDP called the Plateau Election Petition Tribunal out over its judgement on the Senatorial election.

But Morka reacting to PDP said, “Understandably rattled and miffed by the sound judgement of the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a campaign of calumny to discredit the three-man panel of Honour- able Justices of the Appeal Court.

“At a press conference on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the PDP, aside baselessly insinuating that the panel was “hugely compromised and induced” by our great Party, called for the disbandment of the Appeal Panel; setting up of a new one, and a review of the judgements rendered. “The PDP is a sore loser and manifestly hypocritical. It has consistently queried every court judgement against it while profusely celebrating cases that it has won even in very opaque circumstances.

Such glaring and debased double standards only further confirms our view of the PDP as an irredeemably depraved institution and antithetical to the progress of our democracy. “Even as a ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was barred by courts from fielding candidates in Zamfara and Rivers States in the 2019 general elections.

Yet, we never took the liberty to shame our judges and attack our democratic institutions as the PDP is doing. The PDP, arguably, a greater beneficiary of the independence and vibrancy of the judiciary, must learn to accept defeat with equanimity.*