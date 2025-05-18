Don’t Borrow To Execute Projects, Niger Govt Warns LGAs

Share

The Niger State Government has cautioned Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Ward Development Project Committee members against securing bank loans to execute projects in their respective domains.

Chairman of the State Steering Ward Development Project Committee and Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Phallalu Bako Mohammed, issued the warning during a sensitization visit to the palaces of the Etsu Nupe, Emir of Borgu, and Emir of Kagara in Niger State.

Mohammed advised that projects should strictly be initiated based on the monthly allocations provided, emphasizing that the government would not tolerate or condone the acquisition of loans to augment these funds.

He warned that any ward committee found violating this directive by borrowing funds from financial institutions would face sanctions.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that ward development projects meet the required specifications,” Mohammed stated. He also appealed to traditional rulers and other stakeholders to partner with the various ward committees to ensure prudent use of the funds allocated.

In their separate responses, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the Emir of Borgu, Barrister Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro; and the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed Gunna, pledged their support to the ward development committees and promised to work closely with them to achieve set goals.

The government also issued a stern warning to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 274 wards in the state to stay away from the funds allocated for the ward development project, noting that stiff penalties await any member who tampers with the money.

