Don’t Blackmail Tinubu’s Presidency With Ethnic Sentiments – Afenifere

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, has strongly cautioned against labeling the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a “Yoruba presidency,” warning that such ethnic framing is divisive, dangerous, and a disservice to national unity.

In a statement released on Friday by the group’s National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, Afenifere described the ethnic characterization of Tinubu’s presidency as “tribal opportunism and sedition,” asserting that the President governs on behalf of all Nigerians, not any single ethnic group.

The group’s statement followed recent revelations by Dr. Sandra Duru, who alleged that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan admitted to a calculated effort to discredit President Tinubu’s administration by branding it a Yoruba-led government — a move Afenifere described as an attempt to ignite ethnic tensions and deny the President a second term.

“Let it be said, plainly and without ambiguity, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is not a Yoruba government. It is a Nigerian government,” Omololu stated. “He did not ascend to the presidency by tribal inheritance but by democratic choice — the result of votes cast in faith by Nigerians of every tongue, creed, and religion.”

Afenifere further drew parallels with the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that no similar ethnic tags were applied during his tenure.

“When President Muhammadu Buhari held office for eight years, no one branded his leadership as a ‘Fulani government.’ No tribal coalition was formed to deny him a second term on the grounds of ethnicity. The same principle of equity and continuity must apply now,” the statement emphasized.

Commending Dr. Duru for what it described as “uncommon courage,” Afenifere praised her for exposing what it called a “clandestine plot” against the Tinubu administration. “Her voice is a reminder that integrity still walks among us, and that silence, in the face of wickedness, is not an option for those who love this country,” it said.

The group also came to the defense of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, condemning what it called a “campaign of calumny and false allegations” against him. It linked the allegations to a broader political agenda designed to undermine the President and his allies.

“To smear a man’s name, fabricate charges, and unleash innuendo on his children, his home, and his honour — that is not politics. That is malice in its rawest form,” Omololu declared.

Afenifere also criticized the “internationalization” of domestic issues by individuals it accused of manufacturing falsehoods, likening such acts to “setting fire to your own seat in a cinema and crying ‘Fire!’ — not out of alarm, but selfish ambition.”

The group warned that Nigeria would not succumb to tribal blackmail or invented narratives, urging citizens to remain steadfast in the defense of truth, justice, and constitutional order.

“We have come too far to be dragged backward by petty ambition disguised as activism. Let us reject the agents of sabotage — not because they threaten one man, but because they threaten all of us,” the statement concluded.

