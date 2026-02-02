Don’t Be Intimidated By Success Of Our E-Registration, APC Tells ADC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the opposition African Democratic Party (ADC) not to be intimidated over the success of its membership electronic registration (e-registration), stating nobody is being forced to participate in the exercise.

The party, in a statement from its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the exercise is organic, as no civil servant is being compelled.

New Telegraph reports that the ADC had accused the ruling APC of forcing civil servants to participate in the e-registration of the party.

It was also reported that the Enugu State government had asked teachers in the state to cue into the e-registration of APC or lose their jobs.

But reacting to the allegations, APC said, “Terrified by massive All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration in the ongoing electronic-registration exercise, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has spewed a nonsensical allegation that civil servants were being pressured to participate in our Party’s E-Registration exercise.

“That claim is entirely false and baseless, and seeks to cast a shadow over the cutting-edge and pathbreaking digitisation of our Party’s membership register.

“It is a part of ADC’s disinformation campaign that included the fabrication and circulation of a fake ‘APC membership slip’, purporting that a notorious terrorist had registered as a member of APC.

“Inspired by visible gains and impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda, millions of Nigerians have registered and continue to register, voluntarily and enthusiastically, as members of our Party, compelling our leadership to yield to popular demand to extend the period of registration from January 31 to February 8, 2026.

“Clearly, the ADC is intimidated by the phenomenal success of our Party’s E-Registration exercise, for obvious reasons. However, that cannot justify concocting and spewing lies in an attempt to smear the exercise.

“While the ADC continues to fumble and peddle falsehood, our great Party remains focused on its onward march as Africa’s standard-bearer of digital and democratic innovation.”