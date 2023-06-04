Don’t Be In The Crowd

“ Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.

Romans 12:1-2. (New Living Transition) No one achieves great things by following the crowd. Learn to walk in your own path. The one who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd.

It takes everything to stand alone. Don’t follow the crowd, let the crowd follow you. If you don’t fit in, then you’re probably doing the right thing. Only dead fish go with the flow. The crowd doesn’t get there.

There is no place called “there” for the crowd. Don’t follow the crowd, but follow your unique path. Take charge of your inner world by destroying the limitations caused by the outer distractions. Nothing is good with the crowd than noise.

And you cannot be in the noisy area and hear well. A rose does not answer its enemies with words, but with beauty. A star does not compete with other stars around it, it just shines, and everything around it will keep quiet.

Learn how to dance to the beat of your own drum; whether the world likes your rhythmic movements or not. To follow the crowd makes people to be lost in the crowd. In this life, if you don’t have a mind of your own, you will follow the mind of others.

It is when your responsibility towards God is personal that your results become possible. Inside of you is you and not crowd. If you cannot handle yourself, crowd will not.

The crowd is not in you, but your star, your dream, your vision, what you want to become is inside of you and not inside the crowd. Wake up, there are 7 months left in the year 2023.

HOW TO BE SEPARATE FROM THE CROWD?

1. Don’t believe everything you are told. Don’t believe everything you hear, there are always three sides to a story: yours, theirs, and the truth. The fact that everyone is doing the wrong thing does not make it right.

2.Discover yourself. You cannot afford to lose your confidence. It is not wisdom for a man to live a life that cannot be trusted or relied upon. Finding the real you is an enlightening experience. To find yourself first learn about yourself. Visualize your ideal lifestyle, reflect on your relationships, do things on your own and focus on your passions

3.Chose the company you flow with. Disconnect from wrong associations that make you do wrong things and seek Godly association that will push you into God, and into good. Where the Spirit is, he flows forth. And where there is no flowing forth, he is not there. You’ll always attract your kind in life, good people attracts good people and things.

4.Reduce noisy life. Be mindful of your utterances. Be a voice and not a noise. You know noisemakers don’t last, it is newsmakers that do. Don’t ever be empty drum that makes the loudest noise.

5.Be Orderly and organized. Keep yourself organized, keep your life organized to have more time to think deeply about yourself. Do not leave your life to run at a random motion; Order and organize your life.

Stay organized as you work. Throughout the Bible, we find numerous references about doing things and maintaining things in an orderly fashion. What are you still doing in the crowd? Nothing good can be traceable to the crowd except noise.

Do you need noisy area to triumph? Must you join hands to do evil? Your inner strength to triumph in life is inside you and not in the crowd. The only thing you can see in the crowd is in their noise, and you should know that God is not a noise maker but a proof producer.

Stay on your line, improve on yourself and remain focus on life, in not too long, people will celebrate your arrival in Jesus name. (Amen).

Prophetic Declarations:

•Receive Grace to be different in your generation.

•You will not follow the multitude that goes nowhere.

•May you get it right today.

•Your efforts will not be wasted.

•You will reach your goal early in life.