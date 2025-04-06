Don’t Be Distracted, You’re Performing Optimally, CSOs Tell Alia

Share

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has urged the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, not to be distracted by accusations and alleged blackmail targeted at his administration.

The coalition, in a statement signed by the representatives of the Freelance Journalist Federation, Fidelis Iwen-Daniel; Transparency Global Watch, Ibrahim Abah; Save Nigeria Movement, Joseph Uyeh; and the Center for Leadership and Political Affairs, Abel King, commended the Governor for what they described as “optimal performance” in the State.

According to the coalition, Governor Alia is doing everything within his power to improve the welfare of the Benue people, boost the state’s economy, and entrench a culture of accountability and good governance.

The statement partly reads: “It is simply mischievous and diabolic for the Chief Security Officer of a state to be accused of sponsoring thugs or attempting to harass judicial officers, as some would want Nigerians to believe.

“The Governor did not, and cannot under any circumstances, be associated with thugs, let alone violence. We know those who use thugs to score political points, and His Excellency is not one of them.

“On the contrary, our findings indicate that the Governor’s peaceful disposition is the reason he is being undermined by the same characters who now turn around to accuse and blackmail the State.

“The Governor’s only ‘offense’ is his unwavering focus on a vision aimed at liberating the people.”

The coalition further noted that as the Executive Governor and Chief Security Officer of the State, Alia has a constitutional responsibility to maintain law and order.

“It should be made abundantly clear that the Governor is not expected to look away when judicial officers, his appointees, or any Nigerian attempts to undermine his administration. He must pursue all legal avenues to restore order and stability in the system.

“Those who believe the Governor should allow them to have a free hand to swindle the state should think twice and be ready to face the consequences.”

Addressing the planned protests against Governor Alia in Abuja, the CSOs said: “Those protesting should state clearly what their grievances are. For the record, Benue’s resources are no longer available for plunder.

“No amount of planned protest by certain elements will distract the administration of His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia, from delivering its mandate to the people.

“The Governor is fully committed to improving the welfare of the people, revamping the state’s economy, and establishing a transparent and accountable government.”

