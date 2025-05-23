Don’t Be Distracted, PAP Phase 2 Leaders Urge Otuaro

Share

Stakeholders of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) under the auspices of the Phase Two Camp Leaders have restated support for the Administrator of the programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro.

They expressed satisfaction for his remarkable achievements in the first year of his appointment.

The ex agitators urged him to remain focused and not distracted by the mischievous activities of his detractors and serial blackmailers who did not mean well for the peace, stability and development of the Niger Delta.

The PAP phase two camp leaders’ National President, Mr. Salvation Ibena, who stated this when he led a delegation of the group on a courtesy visit to Otuaro in Abuja, on Friday, noted that the administrator’s innovative leadership and policy of inclusivity were responsible for the outstanding achievements.

Ibena said that Otuaro had brought the programme to the people of the Niger Delta and expanded its educational, vocational and stakeholders engagement initiatives, among other areas, to engender a huge sense of belonging among the region’s people.

He explained that their visit was to appreciate and encourage the PAP Administrator, and to express their support and solidarity to encourage him to do more.

Ibena also commended Otuaro for promptly addressing the challenges affecting several beneficiaries, including biometric verification number issues, which did not occur in his tenure.

He said, “We have come as a delegation of the beneficiaries to greet you and thank you for what you are doing, and your great achievements so far. Evidence abound.

“Do not be distracted by whatever, whoever, individual or groups that may be saying negative things about you and the programme under your leadership. Yo have done very well.

“You know, this kind of meeting, most times come with complaints and all that. But this meeting, purely, is to come and appreciate and encourage you.

“Don’t be distracted. Continue to do what you are doing. Continue with the good plans you have for the programme and for your people.”

Responding, the PAP boss assured the phase two camp leaders that they were all crucial partners in the Niger Delta peace-building process, stressing that he was humbled by their appreciation of his service to the people.

Otuaro said he was immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu for giving him the opportunity to serve the Niger Delta people, and for the huge support he has been extending to the PAP.

He thanked them for the visit and further assured all Niger Delta stakeholders that the programme, under his watch, would ensure judicious use of resources provided by the Federal Government to expand opportunities in educational and vocational training for the people.

