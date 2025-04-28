Don’t Associate Our Monarch With Arms Deal – Erewa

Share

The Chairman of the Psychometric Recruitment and Professional Training Institute in Nigeria, Godday Oritsewino Erewa, has strongly refuted allegations of gunrunning leveled against the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Erewa, who is also a crown prince of Etikan Kingdom in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State and a chief in the Warri Kingdom, described the accusations as baseless, defamatory, and a deliberate attempt to malign the revered monarch’s reputation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Erewa condemned the reports circulating on some online media platforms suggesting that he and the Olu of Warri were involved in illegal arms procurement, allegedly aimed at destabilizing the Warri Kingdom.

He dismissed the allegations as “false, misleading, and a gross indignity to the throne and the peace-loving people of Warri Kingdom.”

“The Olu of Warri remains an unwavering symbol of unity, peace, and progress for the Itsekiri people and other ethnic nationalities within and outside Delta State,” Erewa stated. “Since his ascension, His Majesty has consistently championed peace, reconciliation, and development. Any attempt to associate him with arms procurement is both laughable and mischievous.”

Erewa stressed that Ogiame Atuwatse III has no involvement, either directly or indirectly, in any arms transaction, calling the accusations an insult to the integrity of an institution that has for centuries epitomized peace, wisdom, and responsible leadership.

He further urged the public to disregard what he termed an “orchestrated campaign” by “fifth columnists and detractors” seeking to incite ethnic violence for personal gain.

Erewa also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to publicly refute the claims, warning that the kingdom reserves the right to take legal action against individuals or groups found complicit in propagating such defamatory falsehoods.

