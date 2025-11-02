Don’t Ask For Crumbs In Prayers, Adeboye Tells Singles, Expectant Mothers, Others

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Christians particularly, matured singles, waiting mothers and their families, to hold on to God and believe Him to visit them.

He urged them to neither ask for crumbs nor jump ahead of God while waiting, even as he asked that they make up their minds to serve and obey God.

The preacher made the appeal yesterday at RCCG Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta Lagos, at the November thanksgiving service and prayers for singles, matured singles, waiting mothers, expectant mothers and their families, with the theme from ‘Waiting to Winning’. Adeboye, who pronounced blessings, made biblical and present-life references to individuals whose stories were changed by God after years of waiting.

He said: “God Has a time for everything. So if you think God is sleeping because you have been crying to God for something or the other, and He Hasn’t done it, He is not sleeping.

“He is waiting for the appropriate time to bring you into His play. So that the play He wrote before He formed the world will not be spoiled. So, what you call delay is what God calls part of the play.”

He added: “If you are waiting for a husband, you are waiting for a wife, God Has somebody for you. “He will bring the fellow at an appointed time. If you try to jump ahead of Him (God), you will get the wrong fellow. “…your waiting is over.

Make up your mind that you will serve Him, you will obey Him irrespective of what your personal situation is. And then hold on to Him in prayers. “Tell Him I am your child, I’m not even asking for a crumb. I’m asking for the full loaf of bread.”