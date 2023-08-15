Don’t allow unpatriotic politicians destroy your govt, Olokode-Ayelabola charges Tinubu

Kemi Olokode-Ayelabola has advised President Bola Tinubu not to allow unpatriotic politicians to taint his government with partisanship, nepotism or hypocrisy, while also acknowledging that the President has expressed good governance in the past few months in office. Kemi, who is the Chairperson of Asiwaju 4 Renewed Hope (ARH ‘23), in the Diaspora during the February presidential election stated this in a statement issued on Sunday and made available to the media.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu has started on good footing since his inauguration on May 29, 2023, prominent among his feats was his knack for competence through the appointments he made and the key socio-economic policies he implemented in less than 100 days, this is quite commendable.

“However, I must emphasize that democracy is undermined when actions or inactions of state actors and institutions appear tainted with partisanship, nepotism or hypocrisy. “I urge Mr President never to give room for unpatriotic elements to give negative coloration to his government.

“I and other well meaning Nigerians in diaspora many of whom were on ground during the last February 25, 2023 election are fully in support of the current anti-corruption war of the Federal Government, especially the one shrouded in the extinct oil subsidy regime; it is about time we deal with the monster of corruption in our society and sanitise the polity with sound anti-corruption policies and action.”