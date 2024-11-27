New Telegraph

November 27, 2024
Don’t Allow Social Media Shape Your Values – Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale, better known as Joeboy, has advised his fans not to allow social media to define their values.

Joeboy gave this warning while speaking about the unrealistic expectations seen on the internet.

According to him, images and posts on social media are not always true.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his X page in a post, Joeboy urged the public to avoid comparing their lives to the perfect posts and images they see on the internet, noting that people lie a lot.

He said: “Better don’t let social media define your standards. People lie a lot,”.

