Don’t Allow Politicians Use You To Settle Scores, SPANCI Tells IGP

A human rights organisation, Save the Poor and Needy Charity Initiative (SPANCI), has urged the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Rilwan Tunji Disu, to resist any attempt by politicians to use his office to persecute their perceived enemies.

In a congratulatory letter to the 23rd IGP, the group’s President, Yemi Ezekiel Bello, tasked Disu with prioritising the protection of fundamental human rights, securing lives and property, and taking a serious stance against crime.

While acknowledging the IGP’s track record, Bello warned against allowing political interests to weaponise the police force for vendettas against opposition figures or personal foes. Beyond this, SPANCI advised the police chief to focus on the welfare of officers, noting that low salaries and poor barracks conditions undermine service delivery.

The group also called for the training of personnel and decisive punishment for corrupt and unprofessional officers. Bello further enjoined the IGP to always respect the law, obey court orders, and discharge his duties without fear or favour.

“Do justice always without fear or favor and do not turn yourself to a tool of witch-hunt in the hands of politicians against their antagonists. Protect our laws and constitution”, Bello added.