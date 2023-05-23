New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
Don’t Allow Nigeria Negative Factor Play On Dangote Refinery, Traders Advise Tinubu

  • 16 hours ago
  • 2 minute read

The National Harmonize Traders Union has cautioned the President-elect Senator Ahmad Bola Tinubu, not to allow the Nigeria negative factor to play any role in the runnings of the just commissioned Dangote Refinery, saying doing that would be tantamount to crippling the place.

Speaking with newsmen late Monday in Kano, the President of the Union, Dr. Bature AbdulAziz, said while commending Alhaji Aliko Dangote for achieving the giant stride said that the Refinery should be seen as a messiah to Nigeria’s decades of economic misery.

“Indeed, Dangote has done his part as a patriotic Nigerian Business Guru, he has exhibited the much-needed patriotism for ensuring one of his biggest Investment in Nigeria, which would greatly be impacted on many fronts on the Nation’s livelihood”.”Now the greater needed roles of protection and maintenance would be largely by the Government, we are advising the incoming President not to allow Saboteurs to play any role on the Refinery”.

AbdulAziz who went back to history on how Dangote’s Parents Including Alhassan Dantata helped Nigeria’s Economy, noted that Aliko Dangote was simply trailing in their footsteps which should be applauded.

The Traders Union President, however, thanks President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos State Government for ensuring a level playing ground for the establishment of the Refinery.

