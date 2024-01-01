Don’t allow IOCs divest from Nigeria, ex-DPR boss urges FG

A retired Deputy Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, Engineer Sunday Babalola, has urged the Federal Government to enable incentives and measures to discourage international oil companies (IOCs) from leaving Nigeria. He noted that it would not be in the interest of the development of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria for the IOCs to be allowed to exit the country.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also said that the fund required to develop the sector was very huge. According to him, Nigerian banks do not have the capacity to fund such gigantic projects. While noting that there are many intelligent, savvy, upright, dependable and dedicated Nigerian business people in the sector, he also daid that there were still wasteful and untrustworthy business people in the sector. He said that some IOC’s had either divested or reduced their investments in the country. He called on the Federal Government to prevent such from happening again in the country.

Babalola said: “Government should not encourage the IOCs to leave. It is not good for us, in my personal opinion. I may not have all the data; I am just talking based on what I know. “The people who will take over may not have the ability to raise the fund. That we must bear in mind. Our local financial institutions do not have that capability, even if they come together, to raise such funds because some of those projects, particularly the deep offshore ones, requires about $10 billiin to be able to develop. I think that will be difficult for our financial institutions to raise. There are many other factors. “If the IOC’s leave, it would impact negatively on the oil and gas sector. You have to be able to raise money to develop the sector. You may have the ability, you may have the knowledge, you may have the engineering and theoretical knowledge, we have that in abundance. But how do we raise the fund? It is not about you doing the computer evaluation and coming up with how best to develop the sector. There is also the other side of it.”

The ex-DPR boss said that projects in the sector, especially deep offshore projects, required huge amounts of capital, which he said indigenous financial institutions are in-capable of financing. According to him, financial institutions in Nigeria could only conveniently fund projects in the sector that are not gigantic. He said: “If it is a small project, maybe that would not be a problem for us. But for a gigantic project, it will not be easy. Unfortunately because of the way some of our people run their businesses, some of the banks that loaned money to the local operating companies had their fingers to bite. Most of them as of 2020 closed their oil desks because the people were not that sincere. So it is not good for the IOCs to leave. Not at this stage, because you do not have many sincere people to run it. “Also, many people who were granted the oil and gas blocs have the notion that if they have oil and gas blocs, people should be answerable to them. It does not go that way. It does not make them anything at all, but they never realised that. “So, the business sense in some Nigerians is not good. Some of them who are not even producing 10,000 barrels per day of crude are already buying private jets. It is very sad. Their businesses are not making any profit, they are still collecting money from cash calls and they are not doing well at all. A lot of them. Some Nigerian business men that are in it are not doing well. However, there are still many Nigerians with sparkling and enviable business sense.”