Don’t Allow Fanatics Turn Ilorin To Centre Of Religious War, Gani Adams Tells AbdulRasaq

The 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq not to allow religious fanatics to turn Ilorin, the capital of the state into a centre of religious war.

He made this known in a letter, which was addressed to the Governor and dated August 10, 2023, that some fanatics in the state have demonstrated, through their actions, their lack of respect for the Constitution of Nigeria.

In a letter entitled; Religious Fanatism: Clear And Present Danger In Ilorin,” Adams made reference to Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution, which states, “The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion.”

“These fanatics have demonstrated, through their actions, their lack of respect for the Constitution of Nigeria.

“Kwara is known as the ‘State of Harmony’ and the three main religions – Christianity, Islam and Traditional – have co-existed for more than 400 years.

“Pitiably, some fanatics want to turn it to a ‘State of Hostility, Hatred, Belligerence, Blood and Tears’ and as the Chief Security Officer (CSO), you should not allow this affront,” he said.

Adams stressed that he wrote the letter to the Governor “to please prevail on the Emir of Ilorin, retired Justice Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu Gambari, not to allow any Muslim fanatics invoke his name to cause insurrection because this can lead to a religious war.”

“I am sure you know the recent story of a devotee of Osun deity who wanted to practise her faith in peace. She was visited by some belligerent Islamic leaders who warned her that something terrible (physical harm) might happen to her if she does not stop immediately.

“Your Excellency, this is the 21st Century, not the 18th Century. I want to tell those fanatics that there is something called the ‘Rule of Law’ in all parts of Nigeria, including Ilorin, and it is unsavoury for anybody to ignore this and opt for the ‘Rule of Fanatism’.

“It is absolute lunacy for anybody to say Ilorin has been captured for Islam and no other form of worship will be allowed, tolerated or accepted. This is the trait of spiritual illiterates.

“It is very important to say also that Ilorin to Jebba is the boundary between the Yoruba and the North.

“If the legendary and patriotic Dr Tai Solarin were to be alive today and chose to live in Ilorin, only God knows what would have happened to him in the hands of these fanatics,” he said.

He said further that religion is personal as long as the person doesn’t allow his belief to affect others, saying that he was sure that no Traditionalist will go to any Church or Mosque to practise his or her faith.

“I was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother. When we were growing up, there was harmony in our family. Even now, there is still harmony among my family members.

“That is why in Yorubaland, there are Christians and Muslims in an average family. Religious faith is personal. You pray to God in various languages but to the same God.

“There is no religion that supports fanatism. So, why should anybody stop traditionalists from worshipping the Osun deity when they have not said they will do the festival in a Church or Mosque?

“Your Excellency, we don’t want what happened in Sokoto when Deborah was murdered by some blood-thirsty maniacs in the name of religion to happen in Ilorin.

“I don’t know how the festival will affect Christians praying in the Church or Muslims praying in the Mosque,” he said.

He then advised the Governor that as the Chief Security Officer of the state, he should prevail on heads of religious sects in Ilorin not to disturb others from practising their faiths.

“Recall that a few years ago, some fanatics attacked some churches and Christians in Ilorin, leading to loss of lives and property.

“Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists don’t serve a God of destruction and darkness, but a God of tolerance, invention, creativity and light.

“Nobody has a right to kill a fellow Nigerian in the name of fighting for God.

“It is an act of foolishness and stupidity because the God we serve has not told anybody to fight for Him. He has the capacity to fight for Himself because there is nobody God created that He cannot handle.

“So, those fanatics in Ilorin should be legally, physically and spiritually guided and guarded because nobody is above the law,” he said.

Iba Gani Adams stated further that as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, “I am a very liberal person when it comes to religion. I practise all three major religions. I have been honoured by Christian and Muslim leaders.

“I have the responsibility to defend the Yoruba all over the world, including those living in Ilorin. They should be allowed to breathe spiritually.”