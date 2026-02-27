Don’t Allow Division Define Us, Oborevwori Tells Politicians

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday, urged political leaders to remain united and rise above bitterness and rivalry, maintaining that Nigeria’s advancement depends on cooperation, mutual respect, and collective responsibility.

Speaking at the Funeral Mass of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi held at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Ibusa, Governor Oborevwori said the life and passing of Senator Nwaoboshi should remind leaders at all levels that public office is a sacred trust, entrusted by God and the people for the common good of the nation.

New Telegraph reports that eminent Nigerians from across political, ethnic and religious divides gathered at Ibusa to honour the late Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

He said, “Power is transient. Positions are temporary. But the legacy of service endures. Let us learn from this solemn moment. Let us govern with humility. Let us engage one another with respect. Let us remember that history will judge us not by titles held, but by lives touched”.

He called for peace and purposeful collaboration, noting that national development can only thrive in an atmosphere of unity.

“When we are united, there is strength. When we cooperate, there is progress. But when we allow division to define us, we weaken the moral foundation upon which we stand. Nigeria must always come first,” he emphasised.

Governor Oborevwori reassured Deltans that his administration remains committed to inclusive development, responsible governance, and policies that uplift the people.

“To the children and family of our departed brother, let his name remain your badge of honour. Let his legacy inspire excellence, integrity, and patriotism. His service to Delta State and Nigeria will not be forgotten,” he added.

Oborevwori said life and death remain in the hands of Almighty God, adding that true greatness is measured not by the length of years, but by the depth of impact. “What matters most is not how long we live, but how well we serve humanity and our nation,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “We are gathered in this sacred sanctuary not only to mourn a distinguished son of Delta State, but to reflect deeply on the kind of nation we are building.

“The life of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi challenges us to place service above self, unity above division, and country above personal ambition.”

Citing John 11:25 — “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in Me, though he may die, yet shall he live”, the Governor emphasised the Christian hope of eternal life, noting that Nigerians must draw strength from faith even in moments of national reflection.

“We do not grieve as those without hope. We commend our brother to the Almighty, trusting in His promise of resurrection and everlasting peace. But as we pray for him, we must also renew our commitment to the ideals he stood for, courage, representation, and dedication to his people”, he said.

Describing Senator Nwaoboshi as a bridge-builder and patriot, Oborevwori said his contributions transcended political affiliations and strengthened democratic governance in Nigeria.

“He was not just a political figure; he was a servant of the people and a firm believer in Nigeria’s unity and progress. Indeed, the memory of the righteous is a blessing,” the Governor stated.

In his homily, the Vicar-General of the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Very Rev. Fr. Peter Mobuogwu, preached on hope, accountability, and divine justice. Drawing from the experience of the Israelites in exile, he reminded the faithful that God remains present even in seasons of uncertainty.

Quoting the Book of Wisdom, he affirmed: “The souls of the righteous are in the hands of God.”

“Time is not in our hands; it is in God’s hands. Let us live and serve in such a way that we may hear, ‘Welcome, good and faithful servant,” he said.

The Funeral Mass drew a distinguished gathering of national figures, underscoring the enduring influence of the late Senator. Among those present were the Governor’s wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori; Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme; former Senate President Senator Ahmad Lawan; former Governors James Ibori and Ifeanyi Okowa; former Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; former Deputy Governor Deacon Kingsley Otuaro; and numerous federal and state lawmakers.