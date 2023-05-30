Don’t Allow Cultists Partake In Your Govt, Ex-Minister Begs Umo Eno

A former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien has appealed to Governor Umo Eno not to allow ‘cultists’ to run his administration.

Eno, a pastor, and his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, were on Monday sworn in as Governor and Deputy Governor of the state respectively.

Speaking to journalists at his country home in Eket on Tuesday, Chief Essien, a former federal lawmaker, disclosed that cultists are the ones running political affairs in the state.

He advised the new administration to tackle the menace of cultism in the state without which he would not make appreciable progress.

“We have to reduce indiscipline generally in the state. The operation of cultism has been very embarrassing to the state.

“It has gone to a level that you must belong to a cult group before you can be somebody, to the extent that cultists are now the ones that appoint people into positions, that cannot be tolerated.

“Cultism has to be seriously reduced, otherwise whatever we do is not going to be effective,” Essien said

However, he expressed optimism that with the background of the governor, cultists would not be able to get on well with him

He added” Governor Umo Eno has lived within the state all along; he knows the people and knows them individually and he is not from the background they can get on easily with him. So, we believe that with that orientation he will be able to impact positively”

He called on the governor to sustain the existing peace and consolidate the achievements of the outgone administration of the state by completing all projects they must have left uncompleted.