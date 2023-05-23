Don’t Allow Apapa, Others Use Judiciary To Derail Our Democracy, LP Tells CJN

The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariowola not to allow anti-democratic forces to use the nation’s judiciary to truncate democracy in the country.

LP in a statement issued by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, alleged that some expelled and suspended members of the party led by Lamidi Apapa, were shopping for a judge who will give them an injunction in order to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognise them as LP leaders.

“They have visited three judges in the North who have all turned down their requests.

“We therefore commend the judges who have refused their offers, and who are insisting that justice cannot be bought,” the statement noted.

The aggrieved former members had last week, approached a Kano Federal High Court, which entered a judgement against elected Labour Party candidates.

The party however, said it has appealed against the judgement, but expressed happiness at the judge’s clarification that his judgement was misinterpreted to mean a blanket punishment against all elected members of the party across the country.

“Labour Party has also swiftly applied for notice of appeal. We believe that justice will also be dispensed accordingly.

“We use this opportunity to call on the judiciary to be up and doing and to be on notice of the plots of these anti-democratic elements to derail our thriving democracy.

“We also call on the Chief Justice of the Federation and Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to advise judges under them not to allow the name of the judiciary to be dragged into the mud by desperate politicians.

“The judiciary has a duty to protect our democracy and we believe that this arm of government has done well but can still do more until the likes of Apapa and his cohorts are properly caged in accordance with the law and are made to pay for the injury and pains they have continued to inflict on our democracy,” the party added.