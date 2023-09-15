Don’t Add To Your Husbands’ Stress, COWA Tells Customs Officers’ Wives

The President of the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Kikelomo Adeniyi, has advised her colleagues not to put additional stress on their husbands while at home.

Adeniyi gave the advice during a visit to the Idiroko headquarters of the Ogun 1 Area Command of the NCS on Friday.

She acknowledged the sacrifices being made by officers of the NCS to facilitate trade and keep Nigeria and Nigerians safe.

“We understand the occupational hazards you face in confronting desperate daredevil smugglers who are bent on sabotaging the government’s fiscal policies.

“This is why I am encouraging the members of COWA to give full support to their husbands at home. Please don’t put additional stress on your husbands. Make the home a refuge for them where they can come back and rest after a hard day’s work,” she stated.

The Acting Customs Comptroller General’s wife disclosed that her visit alongside other members of the association was to acquaint the Comptroller Bamidele Makinde-led command with the activities of COWA, which is a non-profit organisation set up in 2009 to promote the welfare of the families of Customs officers.

Adeniyi disclosed that COWA’s mission is also to extend support to the widows and children of fallen Customs officers as well as orphanages across the country.

“We are working on starting the COWA Nursery and Primary School, and COWA Secondary School to enable us to provide good, qualitative and affordable education to our children, and reduce the financial burden on Customs officers who pay exorbitant fees to educate their children in private schools.

“As our husbands and heads of the household, we need your support to successfully carry out these programmes, which we believe will impart positively on the lives of Customs officers and their families.

“We will be grateful if you can provide financial support to the association. We assure you of prudence and accountability in the management of the resources placed at our disposal,” the COWA President pleaded.

She urged smugglers to desist from the criminal act, charging members of COWA to work with the leaders of border communities to reduce smuggling activities.