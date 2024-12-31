Dons Bemoan Shortage Of Medical Doctors, Other Health Personnel In Nigeria

Share

A Professor of Paediatrics at the Department of Medicine at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, Lagos, Prof Fidelis Njokanma, has bemoaned the rising depletion of health personnel in Nigerian hospitals and health facilities.

The development, which he noted, was already taking its negative toll on the delivery of medical/health services in the country, if not checked, posed a great threat to the development of the nation’s health sector.

This is also as the DirectorGeneral of Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, Prof Oladapo Obafunwa, a Professor of Forensic Pathology, described the alarming rate at which health personnel, especially doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory personnel, are leaving the system in droves for greener pastures in abroad as one of the major problem of the health sector in the country in recent times.

Apart from this challenge, he said that there was no doubt the need to put in place more medical/health infrastructure, not just equipment and facilities, but also lecturers and teachers, as well as establishment of medical schools so as to increase capacity in the sector.

The duo disclosed this while appraising the nation’s health sector in the year 2024, at the sideline of the Annual Retreat 2024 of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

Njokanma, who noted that the JAPA Syndrome has greatly affected the health sector indices and indicators badly, especially when it comes to mortality rate and disease rate, however, regretted that in major government hospitals where you expect a hierarchy of doctors, and registrars (the training level), they are grossly in short supply.

He said: “At that level of training, where they (Registrars) take specialist examinations to move to the next stage of practice, what we have seen is that the number of candidates for that specialist examination has dropped drastically in the last few years.

“So, we are not training as many specialists as the system should have. The teachers are there like some of us that are still in the system, who are ready to train these personnel, but there are no candidates to train.”

Thus, the don lamented that teaching hospitals in the country are today functioning with less than 20 per cent of the Registrars that they are supposed to have. Njokanma added: “The nation’s health sector is going through a lot of battling in 2024.

In the health sector the key players are doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory personnel, many of these personnel, especially the young ones, the intermediate ones have or run away from the country.

“There is no reason to blame anyone for that. They need to take good care of themselves and their families as well. They felt being pushed away because they don’t have the recognition they should have, because they do not get the deserved remuneration. It won’t surprise you that some professors also have to leave the system. “The damage to the health sector is a great deal.

When someone retired or resigned the right thing is to replace such people, but from where we suppose to replace them has also been depleted.

In many of our teaching hospitals, government hospitals and even private ones many doctors and nurses have left the system, resulting in shortage of medical personnel in our hospitals. “And, unfortunately we can’t replace them.

That is one huge thing that has happened in the sector in the past year.” Njokanma, the guest lecturer at the Annual Retreat, who spoke on the theme:

“The Workplace as a Melting Point for 7P’s,” listed the seven Ps to include People, Principles, Processes, Practices, Pressure, Projects and Prospects, with each appealing to specific operation of the organisation, workers’ value and commitment to the vision of the institute.

Meanwhile, Obafunwa, who stated that no doubt, there were challenges in the sector, but that the government is working round the clock to address all the contending issues, stressed that in the different states the governments are working on how to bring health care delivery close to the people. “We also know that the government is trying hard to see how to improve the production of health workers,” he noted.

Speaking on the retreat and his vision for the institute, the Director-General said the focus of his administration is to ensure that whatever NIMR has to do, as a research institute, will have direct relevance to the ordinary man on the street.

He stated: “NIMR needs to make itself more relevant to the immediate environment. The ordinary man on the street wants to know what NIMR is doing, and should be able to relate with the researchers. Nothing should necessarily be esoteric.

For instance, if we have prostate cancer in our community, what are the things that favour this health challenge or problem? If we have breast cancer, what are the peculiarities we can emphasise, talking about specific clinical trials.

Share

Please follow and like us: