Donor-Egg Births Might Carry More Risks –Study

More women than ever are carrying babies conceived with someone else’s egg—but few are told that this might carry greater health risks.

Emerging evidence has however suggested that these pregnancies may come with higher rates of complications, including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and preterm birth, and that women are often not given the full picture before treatment.

The findings are published in the journal ‘The Obstetrician & Gynaecologist’. In IVF, fertilisation occurs outside the body and the resulting embryo is transferred into the uterus. But what happens when the egg in the uterus has no genetic similarity to the woman carrying it?

To answer that question, we need to compare outcomes in these situations to pregnancies where the egg shares approximately 50 per cent of the mother’s DNA, either through natural conception or own-egg IVF.