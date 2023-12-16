Donny Van De Beek Close To Joining Frankfurt

Germany and Netherlands, Donny van de Beek is close to joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in the January transfer window.

The move is expected to be fully completed once van de Beek has his medical in the new year.

The 26-year-old is to take a salary deduction whilst Manchester United will cover most of the rest of his salary, this means Frankfurt are to pay only around €2m for his services until June. This means the salary structure at the club is not disrupted.

According to the globally acclaimed reporter Fabrizio Romano, there will be a buy option in the loan agreement with the value said to be around €15m, though not mandatory.

With the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, Frankfurt are expected to lose Ellyes Skhiri and Farès Chaïbi in the midfield positions.

van de Beek will be able to provide cover for these while they are away as he can fill all midfield positions from attacking to defensive.

Once they return from AFCON, van de Beek will be a good rotation option as Frankfurt push for European football.