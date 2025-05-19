Donate Your Security Vote To Halt Kidnapping, PDP Challenges Aiyedatiwa

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has asked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to donate the monthly security votes to agencies saddled with the security of lives and property to halt the worsening security situation in the state.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the opposition party, Leye Igbagbo, expressed worry over the unabated insecurity in the state and urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to be compassionate, considerate, and passionate about the welfare and security of lives and property of the citizens, which he swore to protect.

In his statement, Igbagbo said it is laziness that would make the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration conclude that the general insecurity being experienced in the whole country is the cause of the escalating insecurity in the state

Igbagbo said the government should not fold its arms and expect the Federal Government to come and fight kidnappers and bandits in Ondo State.

The statement read: “We hold very tenaciously that human life is inviolable and that its sanctity and dignity to live such life without being unduly cut short remains the chief duties of the government.

“We posit therefore that if proactive steps are deliberately taken by the Ondo State Government, like a stitch in time that saves nine, these banditries and kidnappings can be completely eradicated before they grow to become hydra-headed.

“Our Party expresses strong confidence in the professional expertise, training and capacity of the security personnel in Ondo State who have indeed made tremendous feats in busting crimes, smoking criminals out of their hideouts and effecting their arrests after diligent and discreet investigations even when they are not at the scenes of such crimes when they were being perpetrated.

“We believe very fervently that if these security operatives are given the right equipments needed to address and arrest these ugly trends, the right frame of mind and genuine motivation through constant attention to their welfare, payment of their salaries and allowances as at when due, they would surely deliver on the mandate to end the growing menace in the State, earlier than envisaged.”

The PDP challenged Governor Aiyedatiwa to make public how he spends the monthly #1.2 billion security vote allocated to him, as the fund is meant for the security of lives and properties of citizens.

Igbagbo said, “We can no longer pretend that all is well in Ondo State or rely on the usual rhetoric of government-is-on-the-top-of-the-situation empty narratives, even when bandits and kidnappers strike almost immediately after such empty boasts.

“The kidnapping and subsequent gruesome murder of an APC chieftain in Ose Local Government Area of the State, exposes yet again, the vulnerability of the members of the ruling party like any other citizens, to avoidable tortures and ignominious deaths, and the obvious need for all of us to demand actions from the Ondo State Governor.”

Share