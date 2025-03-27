Donald Trump’s Induced Tariff War: How Nigeria, African Nations Can Appropriate Benefits

Share

The fierce trade tariff war engineered by America’s President, Donald Trump, against her hitherto allies comprising Canada, Mexico and China induces retaliatory responses from US allies. Experts are of the opinion that Nigeria and the African region are positioned to reap economically from the ongoing trade war policy, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

His tone and body language on January 20, 2025, at the presentation of his inaugural address set him forth as unconventional American President ready for everything and anything.

Donald Trump, a second-term United States’ president, counted as the 45th and 47th President, isn’t your regular American President.

With the mantle of leadership on his shoulder, the Republican President hinted at the venue of his swearing-in, the sort of policies to expect.

Setting the tone

Trump had declared, among others, “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.

“During every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first. Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced.

The vicious, violent, and unfair weaponisation of the Justice Department and our government will end,” he said.

His trade policies in coming days

Trump was unequivocal on his economic policies, especially with regard to imposing tariff on certain countries, as he declared thus:

“Next, I will direct all members of my cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices.

The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. “We will drill, baby, drill.

America will be a manufacturing nation once again, and we have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on earth and we are going to use it. We’ll use it. “We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again, right to the top, and export American energy all over the world.

We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it. “With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal, and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American autoworkers. In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice.

“We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago. And thank you to the autoworkers of our nation for your inspiring vote of confidence. We did tremendously with their vote.

I will immediately begin the overhaul our trade system to protect American workers and families. “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will increase tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.

For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties, and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our Treasury, coming from foreign sources.

The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before.” In keeping with his promises, Trump is administering fierce trade policy, one that targets nations believed to have appropriated and reaped from America’s liberal trade policies.

Canada, Mexico, and China are holding the short end of Trump’s stick. More importantly, Canada, a next-door independent nation closest to America, which had enjoyed a warm trade relationship over the years, is currently at the receiving end of Trump’s brutal trade policies.

T r u m p hasn’t hidden the intention of his administration to ‘annex’ Canada as part of American territory. He regularly calls for the annexation of Canada, and he has made unfounded and disparaging claims about the immediate past Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump’s tariff war

Tariffs are a tax on imports from other countries, designed to protect against cheaper c o m p e t i t i o n from elsewhere and boost businesses and jobs at home.

Historically, Canada and Mexico have been America’s long-standing trading partners. T r u m p ’ s presidency is not keen on following the tradition of trade ties that had existed between Canada and Mexico.

In fact, he isn’t sparing the Republic of China in his trade tariff war. Days after he took over, he imposed 25% tariffs on products entering the US from Canada and Mexico and increased a levy on goods coming from China.

Trump said he was protecting US jobs and manufacturing and trying to prevent illegal migration and drug trafficking. The US President said his goal was to clamp down on the powerful opioid fentanyl; he has variously blamed other countries for the drug’s arrival in the US.

Retaliatory action

The three countries targeted by Trump are America’s top trading partners. The three targeted nations Canada, Mexico, and China are retaliating in the manner of tit-for-tat, prompting fears of looming trade wars with impacts spreading beyond Europe to the African continent.

Responding to Trump’s tariff hike, immediate past Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau slammed Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada, calling it a “very dumb thing to do,” and vowed to conduct a “relentless fight” to protect its economy.

The Canadian Prime Minister announced retaliatory tariffs on US exports and warned that a trade war would be costly for both countries.

Trump pushed even further in a post on Truth Social, saying, “Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a retaliatory tariff on the U.S., our reciprocal tariff will immediately increase by a like amount.”

Trudeau accused the US President of planning, “a total collapse of the Canadian economy because that will make it easier to annex us. That is never going to happen. We will never be the 51st state.

“This is a time to hit back hard and to demonstrate that a fight with Canada will have no winners.” He said that Canada’s main goal remains to get the tariffs lifted so that they “don’t last a second longer than necessary.”

Responding to the accusations, Trudeau said there was “no justification” for the new tariffs because less than 1% of the fentanyl intercepted at the US border comes from Canada.

Trudeau’s words were echoed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who said there was, “no motive, no reason, no justification,” for Trump’s move.

Speaking, she too vowed to issue her own “tariff and non-tariff measures.” Canada’s retaliatory measures include a 25% reciprocal tariff that will be imposed on C$155bn (US$107bn; £84bn) of American goods, a tariff on C$30bn worth of goods will become effective immediately, and tariffs on the remaining C$125bn of American products will become effective.

On its part, China revealed in detail its response to new tariffs from the United States on its exports. It sanctions a number of US firms, slapping additional tariffs of 10-15 per cent on selected American goods and announcing plans to bring a case to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over the matter.

The Chinese government further declared that, “a 15 per cent duty will be applied to imports of US poultry and agricultural products, including wheat, corn, and cotton, according to a government statement.

Tariffs of 10 per cent will be applied to imports of soybeans, pork, beef, fruit, vegetables, and dairy. Beijing’s actions were timed to coincide with the US’ doubling of universal tariffs on Chinese goods, a move announced by Trump to augment the 10 per cent tariffs in effect since February.

The rapid enactment of tariffs on China—and other major trading partners—implemented or threatened since Trump took office in January is widely viewed as the opening shots of a new trade war.

According to Beijing, the Ministry of Commerce added 15 US firms—including a number of companies linked to defense and security— to China’s export control list.

“These companies will need special approval to receive shipments of “dual use” items, goods that carry both civilian and military applications.

Ten other American firms were added to Beijing’s “unreliable entity list,” effectively banning them from trade with China or making any new investments in the country.

These companies were sanctioned for taking part in arms sales to Taiwan or engaging in military cooperation with the island, according to a ministry spokesperson.

The ministry also announced the specific punishment it would levy on Illumina, an American company that was placed on the list in February in response to the first tariff increase of Trump’s second term.

The biotechnology firm is now banned from exporting its genetic sequencing tools to China. Chinese customs announced an immediate suspension of log and certain soybean imports from the US, citing the need to protect the country’s forestry and agricultural consumers.

China, the major buyer of US soybeans, has revoked export qualifications for three US firms after detecting ergot fungus—which can infect the developing grains of cereals and grasses—and agrochemical coating agents in their shipments.

Economic effects of Trump’s tariff

Trump’s tariffs are likely to push up prices for consumers in the US and abroad, said John Rogers, an economics professor at American International University.

The items most likely to be affected the soonest are foods, fruits, vegetables, and other produce the US imports from Mexico—followed by the large amounts of oil and gas imported from Canada, Prof. Rogers said, with a warning that prices could go up pretty soon.”

Africa region in equation

The US versus China, Canada, and Mexico tariff war surely has potential to impact the globe. Some African nations may see opportunities for increased exports, especially in sectors like agriculture and oil and gas, as China shifts away from US products.

According to experts, as China seeks alternative suppliers, African countries could benefit by filling the gap left by US products, particularly in agriculture and food sectors.

It’s believed that the US trade war with its allies could lead to increased demand for African agricultural products and other commodities, especially as China seeks to diversify its import sources.

In the area of Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs), there is consensus that some foreign investments might shift towards Africa as companies seek to relocate production or establish new supply chains outside of the US and China.

More importantly, the ongoing tariff war would be an opportunity for intra-African trade to be deepened. The trade war could encourage African countries to focus more on intra-regional trade, potentially fostering economic integration and development.

Experts’ view on Nigeria

Nigeria is the biggest nation in Africa by economy and population. Experts say Nigeria and Africa can maximise opportunities offered by ongoing US-driven war tariffs to advance economic growth.

Dr Muda Yusuf, foremost economist and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE), told this medium that the trade war between the United States and some of its major trading partners, especially China, the EU, Mexico, and Canada, has a number of implications.

According to him, “Some of these implications are positive; some are negatives. I’m speaking now from the perspective of Nigeria. The first major implication is that some of these countries may now be compelled to be looking for new trading partners, looking for a new market.

‘‘Because of the position of the United States and with that kind of situation playing out, Nigeria may also benefit from that, as they all offer more conventional terms in terms of their exports.

If some of their products are things that are needed in Nigeria that may be an opportunity to develop a new partnership with the countries that are currently at the receiving end of the tariff war by the United States.”

He said new opportunities were likely to emerge for new trading partners, which Nigeria may benefit from, either United States, Mexico, Canada, or the EU. “That is a possibility from a positive perspective.

The other implication is that it also offers opportunities for export into some of these countries because now that the US is imposing very high tariffs on imports from those countries like China and the EU, the US is not imposing any tariffs on Nigeria or any African country, at least for now,’’ he disclosed.

Adding, ‘‘it means whatever we import to the US is likely to be cheaper than what will be coming from some of those countries that are victims of this trade war, depending on the kind of product.

If it’s a product where we have a comparative advantage, then there’s an opportunity for export. ‘‘There is also an opportunity to attract investors from those countries that may want to relocate and begin to export from Nigeria because the imposition of tariffs is on exports from those countries.

If investors from those countries want to export to the US, they may relocate to Nigeria and export from here. These are some of the likely positive outcomes of the tariff war that is currently ongoing.”

He also listed some negative outcomes a tariff war could have on the global economy: “We are witnessing a trade war among major trading blocks of major economies of the world.

We are talking about the US and the EU, about China. Mexico and Canada are major trading blocs. ‘‘This kind of trade war could lead to major destruction in the supply chain.

When supply chains are disrupted, it could, first of all, slow down the global economy and could depress the global economic growth, which will affect practically all countries of the world because there is going to be a general slowdown in the global economy as a result of supply chain disruption.

‘‘Secondly, it could trigger global inflation. As it is, the high tariff is likely to affect products in many of these countries.

If the cost of production increases, that means this may lead to a new wave of global inflation. From Nigeria’s point of view, if we were importing from those countries, then we may also be a victim of imported inflation, so that is another likely possibility, which is negative.”

Development Economist, Mr Odilim Enwegbara, said Nigeria can position herself to reap maximally from the tariff war between the US and its allies. He lauded Trump for taking the initiative.

Enwegbara said nations can’t develop economically by being a dumping ground for other nations. “You know, Africans have been defending the WTO where it says everybody must open their gates.

So, we open our economic gates; the Chinese will be dumping, the Indians will be dumping, the Americans, everybody is dumping because we are not given the opportunity even to set up a cleaning house,’’ he said.

Noting, ‘‘now, with this tariff, things will change. Had it been that Trump didn’t do it, you know, if we tried, they would have propagated. Any government in Africa that did it, you know, they would have overthrown the government.

Yeah, they would have overthrown the government and imposed economic sanctions. ‘‘Now that we are given the opportunity, we must maximize it. If we itemised the things we can make in this country, there are too many.

And any of them coming from outside will attract 300%. Nobody will oppose it because we have the right. If we say furniture, bringing furniture into this country will be 500%; within one year, Nigeria will be exporting furniture.

I’m just giving you examples.” He further said no nation can produce when imported goods are cheaper: “You see what Trump is doing? Trump wants the Americans to make the sacrifices now for tomorrow.

Because America ended up, because of globalisation, becoming the importing nation and exporting nothing, only the dollar. ‘‘That’s what America did to China, because America allowed China to be dumping everything it produced in the U.S.

So, what happened is that many American business companies and factories are located in China, where the cost of manufacturing and raw material supply was cheap, and then they exported to America.

America became a consumer nation without producing anything.” He advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create a conducive environment by ensuring no extra taxation. “All taxation must be centralized, and it must be online,” Enwegbara said.

In his view, Financial Adviser and Wealth Management expert, Mr Gabriel Idakolo, recalled vividly Trump’s first tenure as American President, which was similarly characterised by a trade policy war.

Though, he said the African region isn’t by any chance directly getting heated up from Trump’s tariff hike policy.

According to him, “the first term of President Trump was characterised by the same trade diplomacy of a tariff war with otherwise friendly countries and perceived enemies alike.

It saw Trump demanding a tariff increase on American goods from the European Union and China, with some other countries Trump feels should be subdued by tariff diplomacy”.

“As regards African countries, we did not exactly feel the brunt of Trump’s tariff war in his first term due to the trade relations between the US and Africa, which is characterised by US aid/grants in specific areas of interest in Africa and the need for the US to use trade diplomacy to woo African countries to its side.

‘‘Nigeria benefited from President Trump’s trade-focused diplomacy in his first term, overlooking the previous administration’s concerns of human rights violations by the Buhari administration and endorsing the sale of military jets and equipment to Nigeria.”

Idakolo noted that improved balance of trade between Africa and the US, adding that Nigeria has improved since then:

“The Nigerian government should ensure that we benefit from President Trump’s trade diplomacy again this time around and ensure that we avoid confrontation with the US to prevent being in the bad books of President Trump, who is always reactionary in his approach to international diplomacy.

‘‘Nigeria as well does not trade in certain items like steel, IT equipment, etc., that are the main tools of the tariff war between the US and its neighbors like Canada and Mexico as well as allies like the UK and EU.

‘‘The Nigerian government should use this opportunity to get better trade deals from the US now that they are looked at in a trade war with previous allies.”

