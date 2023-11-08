Donald Trump’s Daughter To Testify In Father’s Fraud Trial

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump, is scheduled to testify on Wednesday in a civil fraud trial that revealed the inner workings of the former president’s commercial empire and has the potential to deprive him of valuable properties in New York.

Ivanka Trump, who is leading the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 despite facing numerous legal issues is scheduled to testify after her two adult brothers. Unlike her father and brothers, Ivanka is not a defendant in this particular case.

Democratic Attorney General of New York Letitia James filed a lawsuit alleging that Trump and his family businesses manipulated real estate asset valuations to deceive lenders and insurers and enhance Trump’s image as a prosperous businessman.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already determined that the actions qualify as fraud and is currently debating the appropriate punishments.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused James and Engoron of political bias and “election interference.”

Trump admitted that the values assigned to his properties were not always correct during his obstinate and rambling testimony on Monday, but he insisted that the discrepancies did not affect the financial institutions that utilised the values to determine the price of transactions.

While emails and other evidence suggested his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump may have been more involved than their testimony suggested, they stated in their testimony last week that they were not responsible for the financial documents at the centre of the investigation.

A state appeals court removed Ivanka Trump from the case in June, citing her lack of involvement in any act that James could have sued her for.

In contrast to her brothers, Ivana Trump did not manage the Trump Organisation when their father was president from 2017 to 2021.

Engoron provided a harsh account of how the defendants falsified assessments in a verdict that found Trump, his adult sons, and ten of his companies guilty for fraud.

Trump may no longer be able to manage some of his most well-known properties as a result of his ruling, albeit the injunction is pending an appeal.

James is requesting bans that would bar Trump and his adult sons from conducting business in their home state, along with fines totalling $250 million.

Apart from this particular case, Trump faces charges in four other criminal cases, two of which pertain to his endeavours to nullify the election results of Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential race.

Even so, surveys indicate that he has a clear advantage over Republican opponents when they confront Biden in the fall.