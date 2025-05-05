Donald Trump Slams 100% Tariff On Foreign Films

Share

U.S. President, Donald Trump has declared a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States aimed at revitalising domestic film production.

Trump made this announcement on Sunday night via Truth Social platform, reigniting trade tensions with what he framed as a necessary step to save America’s struggling film industry.

Trump did not mince words, claiming that the “Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death.”

Speaking further, Trump accused foreign governments of luring U.S. filmmakers abroad through attractive incentives. “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States.”

READ ALSO;

Labelling the trend a “National Security threat,” Trump stated: “This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”

As part of this directive, the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative have been instructed to initiate the tariff process immediately.

Trump posted; “Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands,” .

He further captioned his statement emphatically: “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

While U.S.-produced films still dominate the domestic box office, this new measure could reshape global film distribution even affecting foreign-shot productions by American companies.

Share