Donald Trump: Paradox Of His Business, Bold Politics

President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (US) on Monday, January 20, 2025, for a second term in office after losing to former President Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election following a violent attack on Capitol Hill by his supporters.

Born June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York City, Trump who is a real estate mogul, television personality, author, and politician served as the 45th president of the United States of America (USA) but lost his second presidential bid to a democratic candidate, Biden in a keenly contested election 5 years ago.

Known for his outspoken personality and business acumen, Trump has had a storied life characterized by ambition, controversy, and success, yet he didn’t allow the negativity to stop him as he recontested his second term bid under the Republican Party on November 5, 2024, amid court trials, allegations and counter-allegations.

Early Life And Education

Donald Trump was the fourth of five children born to Fred Trump, a real estate developer, and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, a Scottish immigrant.

He grew up in Queens and attended the private Kew-Forest School before enrolling at the New York Military Academy, where he excelled academically and athletically.

Trump initially attended Fordham University but later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, where he graduated in 1968 with a degree in economics.

Business And Career

Following the academic success, President Trump joined his father’s real estate business, the Trump Organization, in 1971 and took control thereafter.

Under his leadership, the company expanded beyond residential rentals in Queens and Brooklyn to high-profile real estate projects in Manhattan.

Some of Trump’s notable developments include: the Trump Tower in Manhattan, completed in 1983, The Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, and Numerous luxury properties, casinos, and golf courses across the United States and internationally.

Trump also licensed his name to a variety of ventures, including hotels, resorts, and merchandise. His brand became synonymous with luxury and excess.

Television And Entertainment

Trump gained national fame as the host of the American reality TV show “The Apprentice,” which premiered in 2004.

His catchphrase, “You’re fired,” became a pop-culture phenomenon. The show’s success further cemented his reputation as a savvy businessman and public figure.

Political Career

Donald Trump first explored a presidential run in 2000 but formally entered politics in 2015, announcing his candidacy for the 2016 presidential election as a Republican.

Running on a platform of “Make America Great Again”, Trump emphasized immigration reform, economic growth, and a strong national defence.

During the 2016 Election, Trump defeated Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton to become the 45th President of the United States, serving from 2017 to 2021.

After losing to Joe Biden in 2020, Trump returned 2024 to the political stage, campaigning on promises of economic revival and “Draining the swamp.”

He won the November 5, 2024, Presidential election, defeating the then-incumbent Vice President, Kamala Harris who Biden gave his ticket in a bid to run against Trump.

However, Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA.

Marriages And Family

New Telegraph research into his family life revealed that the newly elected President of America, Donald Trump has been married three times and has five children.

His first marriage was to Ivana Trump which lasted between 1977 to 1992. Trump married Ivana Zelnickova, a Czech-American model and businesswoman and the marriage was blessed with three children namely; Donald Trump Jr. born in 1977, Ivanka Trump born in 1981 and Eric Trump born in 1984.

Trump’s second marriage was to Marla Maples in 1993 and it hit the rock in 1999. Marla Maples is an American actress and they had one daughter, Tiffany Trump born in 1993 together.

His third and current marriage is to Melania Trump who also is the United States First Lady. Trump married Slovenian model Melania Knauss in 2005 and they have one son, Barron Trump who was born in 2006.

Authorship

Trump has authored several books, including the bestseller “The Art of the Deal” (1987), which offers insights into his business strategies and personal philosophy.

Other works include “Trump: Surviving at the Top” (1990) and “Crippled America” (2015).

Legacy And Controversies

Donald Trump’s presidency has been marked by significant achievements and controversies. His policies reshaped trade, immigration, and foreign relations, but he also faced criticism for his handling of various crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

His post-presidential influence remains strong, particularly within the Republican Party, where he continues to be a polarizing and influential figure.

As the 47th President of the United States, Trump aims to continue his legacy of bold leadership, promising policies that resonate with his base and challenge the status quo.

Full Text Of Trump’s Inaugural Speech 2025

Vice President Vance, Speaker Johnson, Senator Thune, Chief Justice Roberts, justices of the United States Supreme Court, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, President Biden, Vice President Harris and my fellow citizens:

The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation. And we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.

During every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first. Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end. Our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud prosperous and free.

America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before. I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.

But first, we must be honest about the challenges we face. While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing and the United States of America. As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, the radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens.

While the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair, we now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalogue of catastrophic events abroad.

It fails to protect our magnificent, law-abiding American citizens but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world. We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defence of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders, or more importantly, its own people.

Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina, who’ve been treated so badly. And other states are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago. Or more recently, in Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defence.

They’re raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting.

But we can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change. We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world.

And we have an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves, in many cases to hate our country despite the love that we try so desperately to provide to them. All of this will change starting today and will change very quickly.

Our recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over.

Our liberties and our nation’s glorious destiny will no longer be denied and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency and loyalty of America’s government. Over the past eight years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history, and I’ve learned a lot along the way.

The journey to reclaim our Republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear.

But I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.

That is why each day under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity power and strength. We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety and peace for citizens of every race, religion, colour and creed. For American citizens, Jan. 20, 2025, is Liberation Day.

It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country. As our victory showed, the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society.

Young and old, men and women, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, urban, suburban and rural. And, very importantly, we had a powerful win in all seven swing states and the popular vote. We won by millions of people.

To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote. We set records, and I will not forget it. I’ve heard your voices in the campaign, and I look forward to working with you in the years to come.

Today is Martin Luther King Day and in his honour — this will be a great honour — but in his honour, we will strive together to make his dream a reality. We will make his dream come true.

National unity is now returning to America and confidence and pride are soaring like never before. In everything we do my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success. We will not forget our country. We will not forget our Constitution. And we will not forget our God.

Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense.

First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted. And we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my remain-in-Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release.

And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country. Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

By invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities.

As commander in chief, I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions. And that is exactly what I am going to do. We will do it at a level that nobody has ever seen before.

Next, I will direct all members of my cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices.

The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices. And that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill.

America will be a manufacturing nation once again, and we have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have: the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth.

And we are going to use it. We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again, right to the top, and export American energy all over the world. We will be a rich nation again. And it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it.

With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American autoworkers. In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice. We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago. And thank you to the auto workers of our nation for your inspiring vote of confidence. We did tremendously with their vote.

I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our treasury coming from foreign sources.

The American Dream will soon be back and thriving like never before. To restore confidence and effectiveness to our federal government, my administration will establish the brand new Department of Government Efficiency.

After years and years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America. Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents. Something I know something about. We will not allow that to happen.

It will not happen again. Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal and impartial justice under the Constitution and the rule of law. And we are going to bring law and order back to our cities.

This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. We will forge a society that is colourblind and merit-based. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.

This week I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from the military for objecting to the Covid vaccine mandate with full back pay. And I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty. It’s going to end immediately. Our armed forces will be free to focus on their sole mission—defeating America’s enemies. Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen.

We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end. And, perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into. My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier.

That’s what I want to be. A peacemaker and a unifier. I’m pleased to say that, as of yesterday, one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families.

America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world. A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. And we will restore the name of the great President William McKinley to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs. President McKinley made our country very rich through tariffs and through talent.

He was a natural businessman and gave Teddy Roosevelt the money for many of the great things he did, including the Panama Canal, which was foolishly given to the country of Panama after the United States — the United States, I mean, think of this, spent more money than ever spent on a project before and lost 38,000 lives in the building of the Panama Canal. We have been treated very badly by this foolish gift that should have never been made. And Panama’s promise to us has been broken.

The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty have been totally violated. American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, and that includes the United States Navy. And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back.

Above all, my message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigour and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization. So as we liberate our nation, we will lead it to new heights of victory and success. We will not be deterred. Together, we will end the chronic disease epidemic and keep our children safe, healthy and disease-free.

The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons. And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.

And it’s the lifeblood of a great nation. And, right now, our nation is more ambitious than any other. There’s no nation like our nation. Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers. The spirit of the frontier is written into our hearts. The call of the next great adventure resounds from within our souls. Our American ancestors turned a small group of colonies on the edge of a vast continent into a mighty republic of the most extraordinary citizens on Earth.

No one comes close. Americans pushed thousands of miles through a rugged land of untamed wilderness. They crossed deserts, scaled mountains, braved untold dangers, won the Wild West, ended slavery, rescued millions from tyranny, lifted millions from poverty, harnessed electricity, split the atom, launched mankind into the heavens and put the universe of human knowledge into the palm of the human hand. If we work together, there is nothing we cannot do and no dream we cannot achieve.

Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback. But as you see today, here I am. The American people have spoken. I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do. In America, the impossible is what we do best.

From New York to Los Angeles, from Philadelphia to Phoenix, from Chicago to Miami, from Houston to right here in Washington, D.C., our country was forged and built by the generations of patriots who gave everything they had for our rights and our freedom.

They were farmers and soldiers, cowboys and factory workers, steel workers and coal miners, police officers and pioneers who pushed onward, marched forward and let no obstacle defeat their spirit or their pride.

Together they laid down the railroads, raised skyscrapers, built great highways, won two world wars, defeated fascism and communism, and triumphed over every single challenge that they faced.

After all we have been through together, we stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history. With your help, we will restore an American promise and we will rebuild the nation that we love. And we love it so much.

We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. So to every parent who dreams for their child and every child to dreams for their future: I am with you, I will fight for you and I will win for you. And we’re going to win like never before.

In recent years, our nation has suffered greatly. But we are going to bring it back and make it great again. Greater than ever before. We will be a nation like no other. Full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism. Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable.

America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith and goodwill. We will be prosperous. We will be proud. We will be strong and we will win like never before. We will not be conquered. We will not be intimidated. We will not be broken. And we will not fail.

From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation. We will stand bravely. We will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way. Because we are Americans. The future is ours. And our golden age has just begun.

Thank you. God bless America. Thank you all. Thank you.

