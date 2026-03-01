Donald Duke: Good Looks, Stylish

During his tenure as the Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke was always voted by fans as the most handsome governor in office.

People eagerly point to his clean and good-manner-nature as some of his great attributes.

This may be one of the reasons he transformed Calabar into a beautiful Haven during his tenure.

He was one governor that looked good in all outfits.

No outfit looks dull for his personality.

Whether he is wearing a suit for official duties or in traditional attire for a public function or a casual floral print shirt for an entertainment event, his distinguished personality always shines through.

He is specially known for his colourful conventional long ties. More so, he has a beautiful smile that suits his handsome face, one that always adds to his charm.

He is still rated as one of the few gentlemen governors in the political circle because of his scandal-free personality