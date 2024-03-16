Don Urges Students To Take Up Agriculture To Curb Food Insecurity

The Director of Agribusiness Incubation Centre, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Dr Philips Nto, has advised primary and post-primary students in the country to develop an interest in agricultural activities to secure their future and curb the current food insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking after receiving the students of Topfaith International Schools, Akwa Ibom State, who visited the centre, Nto pointed out the extensive value chain and numerous benefits inherent in the agricultural sector.

Dr Nto described agriculture as lucrative and assured the students that with mechanised farming, the stereotype associated with food production in the past would be eliminated.

He also described agriculture as a sure means of curbing the recent food insecurity and urged the students to embrace it and make it more attractive.

In their speeches, the students expressed satisfaction with the knowledge gained from the visit and pledged to embrace agriculture.

In his remarks, a teacher in the school, Mr James Ishado, thanked the University for making such opportunities available and lauded the school for bringing the students to the facility.

The visit attracted the presence of the Dean, the College of Agricultural Economics, Rural Sociology and Extension, Prof Maria Njoku and other staff of the university and Topfaith international schools.