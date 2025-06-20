Don Urges Students To Serve Humanity, As Iseyin College Matriculates 1,300

Share

The Provost, Iseyin College of Science and Health Technology, Prof. Oluwasogo Olalubi has charged the new students of the institution to use the period of their stay in the school and afterward to serve humanity and transform their society.

According to a release signed by Owoseni Sunday Adewale, Proprietor, Iseyin College of Science and Health Technology, Iseyin, Oyo State, made available to New Telegraph, Prof. Olalubi made the call on Thursday at the 2025 Matriculation ceremony of the College at Ajelanwa Village Iseyin, Oyo State, calling on the new students to stay curious and focus on their academic endeavors, so as to become architects of Nigerian future.

The event witnessed the swearing of oath by 1,300 students of which 1,000 gained admission to study courses under Health Technology with 300 admitted to study education courses.

Prof. Oluwasogo Olalubi of the Department of Public Health, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Kwara State University, Malete, in his speech, said “You are not here merely as passers-by but to fulfill the threshold of destiny.

“Today marks more than your formal admission, it is the beginning of a life-changing journey. In choosing the education and or health sciences, you have answered a higher calling to serve humanity, to promote well-being and to uphold the dignity of life.

“You have been called into a sacred order – not only to chase certificates but to transform society through the deployment of integrity, skills, expertise, cutting-edge technology and innovations. Ideally, today is not really the beginning of school, it is the beginning of your significance and relevance within the community”, he said.

The don also acknowledged the sustained mutual relationship between the institution and the host community, urging the people of Iseyin to continue to give their support to the progress of the College.

In attendance at the event were representatives of the traditional rulers, youths organizations, religious leaders among others.

