Don Urges Labour Leaders To Avoid Rivalry, Foster Unity

A University Lecturer, Professor Olu Olu Olufayo has called on labour leaders in Nigeria to desist from unhealthy rivalry in order to be able to channel their demands appropriately for socio-economic development of the nation.

The Professor of Industrial sociology gave the advice while delivering the 95th inaugural lecture at the Ekiti state University, EKSU, Ado-Ekiti.

The lecture was titled: “Apes Obey: The Conspiracy and Gradual Annihilation Of Organised Labour In a Bedridden Nigeria.”

Olufayo also tasked the labour leaders to respect constitutions of the union to enable them earn the respect of their subordinates. He however advocated strict measures against the offenders by taking stringent measures against anyone found culpable in breaching the laws.

He said: “The individualistic tendencies which breed unhealthy rivalry among labour leaders should be nipped deep in the bud and replaced with a cooperative attitude. This is when an injury to one can truly be treated as an injury to all.

“For many ,the Union Constitution only exist on paper for some people while the rulers are seen as above it. This explains why leaders are not respected by their subordinates. This is a killer of the Union and should be discarded.

“There are disciplinary measures in every labour law against offenders which must be adhered to strictly . Where some members are treated as sacred cows only creates a situation of mutual suspicion, jealousy and envy, which are the three most essential ingredients of disharmony . This is how sycophancy breeds itself, and Union Apes are born.”

The EKSU Vice Chancellor Prof. Babatola Ayodele who lauded the inaugural lecturer on the robust comprehensive insight towards the development of workforce in the country, reiterated the commitment of the institution towards assisting and promoting academic research and excellence.