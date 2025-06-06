Don Urges Collaboration In Tackling Zoonotic Diseases

Share

A Professor of Veterinary Medicine in the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Universities of Ilorin, Nusirat Elelu, has called on the three tiers of government in Nigeria to adopt a more holistic and collaborative approach in tackling zoonotic diseases, particularly those that are transmitted between animals and humans.

Elelu, who made this call while delivering the 283rd inaugural lecture of the University of Ilorin, titled “The Public Health Veterinarian Through Ticks, Snails, and Community Service”, emphasised the need for stronger coordination between veterinary and human health sectors, stressing that certain diseases like zoonotic tuberculosis and avian influenza cannot be effectively controlled by the human health sector alone.

“Veterinarians must be at the table, not as support, but as partners,” she said.

Prof. Elelu, who cited the effective containment of avian influenza in Nigeria between 2006 and 2010 as evidence of the power of collaboration between medical doctors and veterinarians, advocated the adoption of a “One Health” strategy, an integrated model that brings together human, animal, and environmental health professionals to tackle complex health challenges.

To strengthen Nigeria’s disease prevention and control capacity, she called for a robust surveillance system that collects and shares data across hospitals, abattoirs, and veterinary clinics, saying many zoonotic diseases lack effective vaccines for humans and must be intercepted early at the animal level through routine inspections and monitoring.

“Prevention at the farm is cheaper than treatment at the hospital,” she added, while also urging the training of livestock owners in proper farm management practices, including improved biosecurity, animal vaccination, vector control, and waste management.

She also urged government and health agencies to enhance communication between animal and human health sectors, pointing out that timely and accurate information sharing could help prevent or quickly contain outbreaks, especially in rural and vulnerable communities.

The Inaugural Lecturer, however, stressed the need for targeted public awareness campaigns, especially for groups most at risk, including herders, dairy farmers, and rural dwellers.

“We must go beyond general messages and deliver culturally appropriate, specific education to those who need it most,” she said.

Warning against the dangers of misinformation, she also advocated stronger regulation of health information, particularly on social media.

“During the 2020 pandemic, everyone turned into a doctor overnight. The viral spread of misleading information delayed lifesaving actions and cost lives,” she added.

Prof. Elelu’s lecture served as a passionate appeal for policy reforms, community education, and inter-professional synergy, reinforcing the urgent need for Nigeria to prioritise a unified public health strategy that bridges the gap between humans, animals, and the environment in the face of growing zoonotic threats.

