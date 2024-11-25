Don To NASS: Prioritise FG’s N47.9trn 2025 Budget

Share

The Chairman, Advisory Board, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), University of Lagos, Akoka, Prof Ndubuisi Ifeanyi Nwokoma, has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to ensure that budgetary allocations are prioritised to have positive impacts on the country when President Bola Tinubu presents the 2025 Appropriation Bill to NASS.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also urged NASS to strike out any project in the budget that would not address the needs of the country.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved N47.9 trillion for the 2025 budget. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, said the council approved the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2025- 2027 and that the government pegged the crude oil benchmark at $75 per barrel and oil production at 2.06 million barrels per day.

He said: “The budget size approved for presentation to the National Assembly in the MTEP is N47.9 trillion, with new borrowings of N9.2 trillion to finance the budget deficit in 2025.”

It was learnt that the 2025 capital provision consists of N6.04 trillion for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), N1.19 trillion for capital supplementation, N2.86 trillion for capital component of statutory transfers, N7 billion for Family Home Fund, N820.91 billion capital budget of GOEs and N711.11 billion for donor/ grant funded expenditures among others.

Bagudu also highlighted several key parameters that will guide the 2025 budget based on economic projections and government priorities which include an exchange rate of N1.400/$1.

The budget anticipates that the government will borrow approximately N13.8 trillion — about 3.87 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — to fund key infrastructure proj – ects and economic initiatives.

Nwokoma urged NASS to strike out any item in the budget that will not impact the country positively. He identified efficient electricity supply and affordable transportation as among the priorities that will grow the economy.

He said: “The National Assembly should tell the Executive to prioritise their programme. The Lagos-Calabar coastal way is not a priority. We have the Lagos-East-West road, it is in bad shape.

Why not put the money there and fix it? Why do we need the Lagos-Calabar coastal way? It is not necessary. “How many people have functional and affordable light now? They can spend big money wisely.

They should prioritise projects for the growth sectors. The growth sector is the area if you spend money on that, it will have a strong multiplier effect on the economy.

“The issue of energy, both Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and power are essential. Government should put money there and follow through. When that is done, the economy will just grow and people will earn income.

“The government is already demolishing already-made investments. Look at the issue of Landmark in Victoria Island and other people whose houses have been destroyed.

These are private capital that have been demolished because of one project that is not adding value to Nigeria. “So the key thing is that the National Assembly should make sure that any project that is not necessary, they should strike it out.

They should prioritise projects that will enhance the economy. Energy is very critical. How many people now take their cars out to do business? How many people can afford the price of PMS now?

What is the impact of that on businesses and even people going to work, manhour? Some people stay at home because they can-not pay for their transport, especially those on fixed income.”

He added: “Budget is talking about the expenditure profile. There will be a large public debt component because if you have not been earning so much, you definitely have to borrow a lot even though what they are going to be leveraging on is the figure the fixed exchange rate.

That is where the money is going to jump up so high. The exchange rate now is about N1,600/$1 officially, the parallel market is more. So basically the benchmarking of the exchange rate could be so high.

