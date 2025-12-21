Don To FG: Strengthen Humanities For Nation-Building

e Federal Government has been called upon to give stronger support to the humanities, believing that the discipline is critical to building ethical standards needed for national development.

A Professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Ibadan, Isaac Albert, made the call over the weekend at the University of Ilorin while delivering the maiden Annual Personality Lecture of the Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, titled “Humanities in the Age of Global Uncertainties,” held in honour of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Emeritus Ishaq Oloyede.

The don argued that the humanities should play a leading role in helping nations to navigate global and local crises by strengthening values, ethics and moral frameworks.

According to him, the world is currently facing widespread uncertainty, with Nigeria and many African countries grappling with multiple social, political and security challenges. He said: “We are in the age of global uncertainties.