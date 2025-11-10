Don To FG: Ban Importation Of Anti-Fouling Agents

A Professor of Industrial Chemistry at the University of Ilorin, Hussein Okoro, has stressed the need for the Federal Government to sponsor a bill for an act that will prohibit the importation and use of anti-fouling agents in Nigeria’s marine system.

Anti-fouling paints are used to coat the underwater surfaces of ships to prevent sea life such as algae and molluscs. It continuously releases chemicals into the water (most commonly copper), which prevent organisms from attaching to boats.

However, Copper and other toxic chemicals from these paints can also be harmful to fish and other marine life.

Delivering the 292nd inaugural lecture of the University of Ilorin, titled “Leveraging the Expertise of Chemists in Environmental Management: A Focus on Analytical, Environmental, and Material Fields”, Okoro said if such a law is put in place, the level of organotin pollution will be minimised.

The industrial chemistry expert also tasked “Federal Government agencies such as (NESREA); National Water Research Institute (NWRI); Federal Ministry of Environment, to step up the regular monitoring of these endocrine-disrupting chemicals and other potential toxic chemicals present within the surface, marine and ground water bodies of our dear nation”

Okoro added that the federal and state governments, through their Ministry of Environment, need to put in place adequate control measures to ensure compliance with national and international regulations on the protection of the water system, saying there is also the need for adequate surface, groundwater and marine water and sediment quality guidelines for Nigeria as a nation.

As a way to further encourage problem solving research into environmental issues, the Inaugural Lecturer said: “Nigerian government should provide state- of – the-art facilities in our tertiary institutions to avoid eradication of this type of subject in our tertiary institutions owing to lack of facilities.”