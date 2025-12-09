Don Tasks Varsities To Lead Fight Against Poverty, Graduate Unemployment

Given the rising graduate unemployment and inflationary trend the country is grappling with, a Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at Babcock University (BU), IlishanRemo in Ogun State, Prof Olalekan Asikhia, has challenged Nigerian higher institutions on the need to redesign their curricula to meet national needs.

According to him, the proposed new curriculum should be redesigned to also foster human‑capital development, promote the modern economic sector and support social‑economic mobility.

Asikhia, who made the call while delivering the 57th inaugural lecture of the university at the Ilishan-Remo, main campus of the faith-based private institution, owned by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, said universities across the country have a decisive role to play in reducing poverty and in stimulating economic growth.

In the lecture, titled: “It is Time for Functional Businesses to Kill Poverty in Africa,” he stressed: “Universities can empower individuals to break the cycle of poverty by designing curricula that meet national needs.”

He, however, noted that this approach has become imperative, as it would not only prepare graduates for the dynamic demands of modern economy, but also position universities as “pivotal contributors to national competitiveness, and economic development.”

To achieve this, the inaugural lecturer recommended that universities must go beyond traditional teaching and research to become active drivers and engines of entrepreneurship and innovation hubs.

While reiterating that these multifaceted roles position universities as “critical agents in Nigeria’s transition from a resource‑dependent economy to a knowledge‑driven society,” Asikhia cited a three‑dimensional approach of scientific, educational and cultural poverty alleviation. He noted that from a scientific perspective, university‑led research and technological innovation could generate practical solutions for economic challenges in impoverished regions.

To him, while an educational poverty alleviation focuses on improving access to quality education for disadvantaged populations, providing financial aid, and fostering intellectual and vocational development to break intergenerational poverty, the cultural angle calls for “promoting values, social cohesion, and innovative thinking that support sustainable community development and empower individuals towards long‑term prosperity.”

Thus, Asikhia called for collaboration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to register student start‑ups and enable them to operate while still in school, even as he stressed the need for flexible curricula that align with the National Universities Commission (NUC) guidelines.

“This speaks to the needs for a flexible curriculum that are in tandem with the National Universities Commission. Student entrepreneurs should be empowered to overcome traditional resource constraints, reduce operational costs and access global markets,” he said.

The inaugural lecturer, therefore, in his recommendations, highlighted the importance of university‑led research that addresses socio‑economic challenges and community‑service initiatives that directly benefit local populations.

“The presence of higher institutions of learning in a community should foster a unique environment where innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration thrive,” Asikhia said, adding that “universities should serve as incubators for start‑ups, providing resources such as research facilities, mentorship and access to funding within the community.”

Aside these, Asikhia stated that business owners should think beyond profit-making to building start-ups, as well as providing viable platforms for a universityindustry collaboration which would provide students with the relevant exposure to “real-world industry practices, thereby equipping them with the essential 21st century skills and increasing their employability.”