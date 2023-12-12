Don tasks govt to reduce maternal mortality rate

A Professor of Maternal and Child Health at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, Christiana Sowunmi, has called on the government at all levels to reduce the rising rate of maternal mortality in the country.

This was as she said that reduction in maternal mortality rate in Nigeria was possible if the government is willing to improve quality and access to healthcare facilities and delivery systems.

Sowunmi, the Dean of School of Nursing Sciences, made the call while delivering the 45th inaugural lecture of the university, titled: “Plummeting Maternal Mortality Rate: An Uphill Task in Nigeria.”

In her lecture, the don argued that “many of the pregnancy-related causes of death were preventable through effective, safe, patient-centred quality maternal and child healthcare services.”

According to her, to further cut down or reduce the maternal mortality rate in the country, healthcare resources needed by pregnant women should be made available and accessible at affordable prices.

Sowunmi said: “The government needs to invest adequate resources in infrastructure development, equipment and drugs for the adequate provision of basic and comprehensive emergency obstetric care in accordance with global standards.”

She further noted that while Nigeria makes up 2.4 per cent of the world’s population, it currently contributes 10 per cent of global maternal deaths, thus placing it third behind South Sudan and Chad.

Quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO), the inaugural lecturer said: “A Nigerian woman has one in 22 lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum or post abortion compared with the lifetime risk of one in 4,900 in developed countries.”

Aside inadequacy and quality of healthcare facilities, she attributed high maternal mortality rate in Nigeria to the non-attendance of antenatal care, unavailability of skilled birth attendants during labour, as well as low maternal education and socio-cultural norms against women, among others.

Sowunmi said these were compounded by patients’ non-compliance with recommended treatments and preference for traditional birth attendants.

She believes these sad narratives can be reversed if more women have access to quality healthcare facilities.

“Patient satisfaction is a strong indicator for healthcare quality. When patients are satisfied, they will return for institutional delivery rather than patronise Traditional Birth Attendants or worse still, totally uninformed birth attendants.”

Among others, she recommended a four-point strategy to reduce Nigeria’s maternal mortality burden, which is accessible and affordable healthcare; political will; harnessing of WHO’s provisions and upgrade of the knowledge and skill of health personnel.

Sowunmi stated: “Reduction of maternal mortality rate is possible as documented in some pragmatic approach undertaken by the government. For example, the Abiye Scheme of Ondo State.”

“I, therefore, call on the governments in other South-West states to replicate such schemes in order to reduce the menace in the South-West in particular, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

She enjoined colleagues in the healthcare sector to continue to step up their research work so as to plummet the high rate of maternal deaths in the country.