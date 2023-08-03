Don Tasks Govt On Upgrade Of Women Productive Health Services

…Urges Couples on effective companionship and affectionate intimacy.

A Professor of Guidance and Counseling at the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), Professor Joyce Olufunke Ogunsanmi has called on the government at all levels to improve women’s reproductive services in the societies.

The Don stated this on Thursday during the 78th Inaugural Lecture of the Institution.

Speaking in her lecture themed: “That The Home Be Happy: Marital Adjustment and Economic Participation of the Woman”, she noted that the services will help employed women, especially the young ones, who are still in their reproductive ages to have access to health and reproductive aids to help them perform better at home and offices, in order to achieve harmonious marriage adjustment.

She admonished women to be submissive to their Husbands in terms of positive roles and responsibilities that can build a happy home as they participate in labour towards building the Nigerian economy.

While calling for the scrap of employment that can take young married women outside their homes beyond normal working hours per day, she equally urged women to develop a harmonious, effective and mutually satisfying behaviour pattern that encourages good and effective companionship and affectionate intimacy.

According to her, “The Government, at all levels, should improve reproductive health services in Communities. These services will help employed women, especially, the young ones who are still in their reproductive ages, to have easy access to health facilities and reproductive aids to help them do better at home and at work.

“Women should individually endeavour to put into the home all they can in terms of positive roles and responsibilities that can build happy homes as they participate in labour towards building the Nigerian economy.

“Any kind of employment that can take young married women outside their homes for too many hours beyond normal working hours per day should be discouraged in Communities.

“Employed women should develop a harmonious, effective and mutually satisfying behaviour pattern that encourages good and effective companionship, affectionate intimacy, agreement on basic values of life and accommodation between a husband and wife.

“These behaviour manifestations will lead to good or high marital adjustment as women combine both productive and reproductive roles in and outside the home,” she stated.