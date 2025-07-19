Don Tasks Govt On Community Partnership For Health Literacy

A Professor of Social Demography at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Celinah Ogundana, has called on governments at all levels to collaborate meaningfully with communities to enhance healthcare development.

Delivering the university’s 94th Inaugural Lecture titled “Beyond Binaries: Gender Relations and the Challenges of Sexual Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria,” Prof. Ogundana emphasized the need for partnership through relevant ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Women Affairs, National Orientation Agency, and NGOs to drive health education in communities.

She said such collaborations would foster gender-sensitive and culturally competent healthcare interventions, urging strong political will and civil society pressure to actualize these goals.

Ogundana also called for policy reforms to address gender disparities in access to sexual healthcare, advocating for improved services through increased recruitment, training of personnel, and broader access to modern contraceptives.

“Government, through relevant MDAs and NGOs, should engage with communities to promote health literacy, challenge harmful gender norms, and empower women to take control of their sexual health,” she stated.

She stressed the importance of prioritizing increased funding for gender-responsive healthcare and urged the government to extend sexual health services to vulnerable populations, improve welfare packages for health workers, and expand access to safe and affordable family planning services.

In his remarks, EKSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Babalola, commended Prof. Ogundana for her academic excellence and described the lecture as insightful in addressing critical sexual health concerns.

Babalola reiterated the university’s commitment to supporting academic research and urged continued support for the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in advancing development strategies for the institution.