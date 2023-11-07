Don Tasks Govt In Raising Fund To Boost Science Education

In order to promote science education for adequate development in the Country, a Professor of Science Education at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), Prof. Samuel Akingbade Jegede has urged the State government “to raise funds from the Industrial tax to boost expenditure in funding the science education.

This comes as the scholar initiated a Panacea in unraveling the asphyxiating and undulating of science education in Nigeria.

He made this known at the 81st Inaugural Lecture of the Institution, tagged “Science Education In Nigeria: Asphyxiating But Undulating.”

Explaining Science Education and its adverse struggles in Nigeria, Prof. Jegede pointed out the evidence that proves science education is asphyxiating in Nigeria.

He stated that the overcrowded nature of science classes coupled with inappropriate teaching methods and inadequate teachers in quality and quantity contribute to the undulation of science education.

He also noted the unavailability of laboratories, equipment, and instructional materials as a lag to science education, likewise a home factor, difficult concepts in science, students’ language proficiency, and teacher morale.

He enjoined the government and concerned stakeholders to constantly engage teachers in in-service training, seminars, workshops, and conferences.

To solve overcrowded classes, he said, “Teachers should diversify their methods and employ student-centered approaches to learning.

“The current science classrooms should be activity-laden with emphasis on the laboratory-based method of instruction.”

He noted that “once Teachers are adequate in quantity and professionally qualified with other angles carefully considered, then science education would be rescued from asphyxiating and its advancement in scientific and technological development.”