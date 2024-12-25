Don Tasks FG, Linguists On Guosa As Lingua Franca

Share

US-based Nigerian linguistic evolutionist and creator of Guosa African language, Professor Alex Igbineweka, has called on the federal government and the Nigeria Linguistics Association to show concern in the development and incorporation of Guosa Language as a lingua franca by including it in the school curriculum.

Noting that it is in the interest of promoting peace, unity and political stability of the country and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-regions, he appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other well meaning Nigerians to come to his aid in developing the lingua franca for Nigeria and Africa in general.

He also noted that Nigeria is more divided today than it was when he began to advocate for a new lingua franca for the country. The leaders won’t listen to me, probably because I am not a millionaire.

It’s like you do not have any intelligence, if you are not rich,” he said. Prof. Igbineweka maintained that the language if adopted as the indigenous lingua franca for Nigeria and her ECOWAS member nations would be the panacea for the unification of the diversity of Nigeria and West African sub-regional language groups, stressing that “the language is the centerpiece of Nigeria and ECOWAS unity.”

For the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) 1988 retiree America is indeed a land of opportunity. The “God’s Own Country”, tag proved real to him when Boston University, Massachusetts handed out an invitation to him after retirement to lecture international communities about the Guosa language creation because the Nigerian government and her language experts couldn’t give him the opportunity to grow on his linguistic ingenuity.

He commended American government for providing him with the opportunity regretting that till date, the Linguistics Association of Nigeria were not serious about looking inwards, by using what we have to achieve what we need in the Nigerian lingua-franca programmes and policies.

He said instead the agency were bent on signing up Chinese and foreign languages into the school curriculum at the expense of our indigenous languages that will unite Nigerians.

He said that he was inspired to create the language as a lingua franca for the promotion of peace, unity, identity, political stability, arts, culture and science among Nigeria and the ECOWAS region adding that the language has been accredited under African language by the American government but efforts to ensure same happened in Nigeria has proved abortive.

He disclosed that he has written more than eight books on Guosa language, in addition to several Wikipedias written by Europeans and Americans Linguists.

He listed some of books published on Guosa language to include: Teach Yourself Guosa Language Book I: Express Publication, 1981,Teach Yourself Guosa Language Book II: Guosa Educational, Scientific & Cultural Inst., Inc., 2000.

The Complete Dictionary of Guosa Language: Guosa Educational, Scientific and Cultural Inst., Inc., 2007, and The Complete Dictionary of Guosa Language, 1st Revised Edition: Guosa Educational, Scientific and Cultural Inst., Inc., 2009, among others, adding that “this is beside those written by foreign language experts like Joseph Windsor, founder Language Creation Society, Dr Wilson Jenson, and Peter F. Gopsill, chair, British Interlingua Society and others.

He added: “There are several Wikipedias written by European and American linguists, including Caro De Sedega – Guosa Wikifandon, Guosa Wikitongues, Guosa – Simple English Wikipedia, the free Guosa encyclopedia, Guosa Wikidata, and Guosa Wikipedia in several West African languages, Guosa – Wiktionary; e.t.c,” he listed, pointing out that the Nigerian and West African linguists were way behind in the Guosa language research, development and documentation.

He explained how the journey to developing the language started with elementary, secondary and tertiary institutions: “I started my elementary education at St. Stephen’s School, East Circular Road, Benin City, Nigeria in the late1950s and finished at the Lagos City Council School Okesuna Lagos in the late 1960s.

My early education was longer than usual because I was living with my late uncle and guardian father, his royal majesty Omo N’oba N’edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Erediauwa who was then the District Administrator of the former Eastern Region of Nigeria.

He was transferred to Lagos on May 22, 1965 when the Nigerian-Biafra civil war was imminent. He took me along with his biological children and that was how I found myself in Lagos.

“I had the opportunity to learn Igbo and other elementary eastern Nigerian languages while at Enugu because most of the house boys employed by my late uncle/dad were from different parts of the eastern region, such as the Efik, Ibibio, Kalabari, e.t.c. I was quick to learn their languages and dialects in addition to the existing nine Nigerian languages broadcast by the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation.(NBC).

While in Lagos, I attended the Cosmopolitan Evening College, now defunct and obtained 5 “O” level papers in the West African General Certificate of Education, (GCE). I also attended the Federal Training Center in Kaduna where I got my professional secretarial certificates of 120 words per minute in shorthand dictation.

“While in training, I used the opportunity to learn some Hausa, Kanuri, Tiv and other linguistic orientations from the northern part of Nigeria. With my secretarial proficiency I was employed by the Nigerian Army, S&T Brigade Apapa.

I worked there for few years, and left for the Nigerian Navy, NNS Beecroft as a Typist/Stenographer.

I was also employed by the Nigerian Television Authority in the mid-1980s as a Confidential Secretary and rose to the position of a Principal Secretary until I retired and left Nigeria to the United States of America on the invitation of Boston University, Massachusetts to lecture the international communities about the Guosa language creation.

Because the Nigerian government and her language experts won’t listen to me or give me the opportunity to grow on my linguistic ingenuity.”

He noted that his first invitation to the United States was in 1988 adding that this was followed nine years later by the University of California, Berke – ley and the Stanford University both in California, which led to his becoming a Californian and the U.S. permanent resident to date.

Armed with bachelor’s degree, MBA and a PhD in business administration from the United States, Prof Igbineweka is currently PhD student at the Gambit school of business in London, yet language evolution and creation remains his talent.

“This is my natural inherent from my grandfather, late Pa Okpevbo N’Erua, one of the Oba of Benin’s chief medicine man who was the spiritual language communicator and interpreter between the living and the dead at Erua community and Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State,” he explained.

For Prof. Igbineweka one does not have to be a PhD holder to be a scientific language creator. “It is an inspiration and natural gift from those who sits above us and inherent in his ancestral roots.”

He appealed to Nigeria government to support him in the development and teaching of Guosa language for her linguistic unity and the thrills of learning a new language.

“I’m also calling on our ECOWAS member nations and the rest of the world to break the linguistic barrier by encouraging citizens to embrace and accredit Guosa language studies up to PhD levels.”

He noted that there was an ongoing partnership with the University of Abuja, for the annual Guosa language Day which was muted a few years ago.

“The university offers Guosa language certificates upon successful completion of its Guosa language vocational studies, he said, adding: “For me one does not need an English or Chinese certification to qualify as a Guosa linguist, it is from the ECOWAS, for the ECOWAS and by the ECOWAS.

One can have PhD in Chinese, Italian and Interslavic languages, and PhD “Otohen” in Guosa; language is not a bad idea.”

He disclosed that the partnership with the University of Abuja gradually began right from 2016 when Prof. Michael Adikwu former Vice-Chancellor oversaw the affairs of the institution and now continues with Prof. Aisha Sani Maikudi, the new dynamic Ag. ViceChancellor of the university adding that the collaboration has been notches up to other institutions like the West Contra Costa Unified School District, Richmond California and the East Bay University Hayward.

“We are now working towards running the Guosa Language Vocational Courses at the University of Abuja, Ni geria,” he hinted.

Share

Please follow and like us: