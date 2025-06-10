Don: Strategic Research Critical To Achieving SDGs

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Prof Adesola Ajayi, has reiterated the crucial role of research in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This is even as he urged women to play a more significant role in citizen communication and advocacy, leveraging their potential to end poverty.

He spoke at a two-day workshop of German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) Alumnae, which took place at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, where he highlighted the need for strategic research on climate change drivers, such as consumption, production, distribution, and degradation. Ajayi, who commended the organisers for advocating climate change mitigation and research, however, encouraged them to expand their advocacy group and focus on impactful research.

The theme of the workshop is “From Vulnerability to Resilience: Empowering Women to Address Climate Change Through Sustainable Development Goal.” The aim of the workshop is to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and publication in climate change mitigation, among others.

Participants at the conference include scholars and experts from Nigeria, Republic of Benin and Ghana, who attended the programme physically, as well as those from Cameroon, Zambia, South Africa and Germany, who joined virtually. The conference was organised by African Women in Climate Research and Action (AWCRA) and Babcock University with support from DAAD.

The keynote speaker and Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, noted that climate change was a reality in Nigeria with women bearing the burden, but also holding the promise for transformative change.

She stressed the need for partnerships to build food systems that work for women, while addressing structural disadvantages they face. Mrs Olusanya was represented by the Director, Farm Service and Entrepreneurial Centre, Mrs. Olawunmi Akinola.

