Don Seeks Ways To Prevent Indigenous Languages From Extinction

A Professor of Linguistics at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Professor Michael Ajibola Abidoun, has warned that Nigeria’s indigenous languages are facing extinction if deliberate efforts are not taken to preserve and promote them.

Professor Abidoun made the call while delivering the 99th Inaugural Lecture of the university titled “Language Equality and Inequality: Talking Structure and Status”, held on Wednesday at the EKSU campus.

He stressed that the death of any language amounts to the loss of a people’s identity, culture, and humanity, noting that :”indigenous languages reflect African values such as communal living, shared responsibility, and peaceful coexistence”.

According to him: “No society can survive without language, as it remains the strongest tool for communication, understanding, and conflict resolution”.

The scholar explained that linguists reject labels such as “pure,” “simpler,” or “better” when comparing languages, describing such terms as a sign of poor understanding of linguistic studies.

He emphasized that: “all languages possess equal grammatical complexity and systematic structure, even though they may occupy different positions on the global social ladder.”