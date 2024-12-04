Don Seeks Overhaul, Cultural Rebirth Of African Oral Literature, Dramaturgies, Multimedia Performances

Share

A retired Professor of African Literature and Oral Poetics and Performance at the Department of English, University of Ibadan (UI), Ademola Dasylva, has expressed regrets that Nigeria is in a cultural mess, which needs urgent overhauling, revamping and cultural rebirth.

This is as he added that Nigeria, as a country, requires a total and complete cultural regeneration of the polity, if we must witness a holistic turnaround in our quest for a full cultural and identity restoration.

Dasylva expressed his dissatisfaction in a keynote address he delivered at the 8th Nola Conference of the Nigeria Oral Literature Association (NOLA), which was held at Dennis Osadebey University, Asaba, Delta State, in honour of Prof Godini G. Darah, the Foundation President of the association.

The theme of the conference is “African Oral Literatures, Dramaturgies and Multimedia Performances in the 21st Century.”

He stated that in order to correctly project and strategically launch into a well-planned future, there is need to examine what the past was, or used be, and what the present portends and seems to offer.

Dasylva, a Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), noted that scholars of African Oral Literatures, Dramaturgies and Multimedia Performances need to go beyond the pedestrian approach in treat ng oral performance.

The retired don, who traced the challenges of Oral Literature and Performances to lack of adequate attention the course deserved in the school syllabus, bemoaned that given just a semester for a serious course that is labour, practical and capital intensive will not fully realise its objectives.

He, therefore, recommended that Oral Literature should, at least, run for three to six semesters in order to enable it to achieve its full objectives, while more attention should be given to efforts at improving the methods in all of this.

Also, on how best to sustain cultural heritage with the government’s patronage and support, spoke on another issue that has to do with lack of enforcement of the enabling cultural policy, saying this must be corrected immediately.

To enrich children’s culture internalisation, among others, Dasylva said the government at every level should populate and improve the quality of the content in our existing cultural heritage museums in all the states of the federation.

More importantly, he recommended that the government should support and adequately fund the proposed Children Cultural Academy for the enhancement of cultural revival, and full restoration of our lost cultural heritage and sensibility.

He said: “Federal, state and local governments should again consider navigating this path of implementation, if Nigeria must be taken seriously as a people, who are determined to grow their country into nationhood.

“And unless we decide to do things differently in terms of cultural policy design, policy implementation and total commitment of the government and the people on issues of oral literatures and dramaturgies, and how the multimedia could be an asset and not a hindrance to the genuine growth of oral literature and dramaturgies, our efforts might just be another barren exercise.”

According to him, Prof Oyin Ogunba’s 1967 doctoral thesis, titled: “Ritual Drama of the Ijebu People: A Study of Indigenous Festivals,” submitted to the Department of English, University of Ibadan, pioneered, in Nigeria in particular, and by extension in Africa, a fresh direction for indigenous Oral performance studies which had largely concentrated its focus on local cultural materials, recorded, transcribed and transliterated for subsequent data analysis, interpretation and findings.

Dasylva recalled that exactly a decade after Ogunba’s pioneering work, came the FESTAC ’77, which he described as an uncommon historic event which more than scaled up the global awareness of African indigenous oral traditions and in particular, oral literatures, the nuanced form and the socio-cultural significance, both in Africa, and in the Diaspora.

Added to this, he noted that a significant component of the FESTAC ’77 was the colloquium, the scientific session in which related themes were engaged and formulated policies were rolled out to guide subsequent research activities and academic engagements, which also dovetailed to the publication of Oral Performance in Africa, a collection of essays edited by Isidore Okpewho as one of the outcomes of the efforts.

He stated: “Efforts of the pioneer scholars and those they mentored have further yielded positive results. No doubt, oral performance in Africa now enjoys the semblance of due attention it deserves from African and non-African scholars of cultural studies.

“Unfortunately, the bulk of the existing works largely depends on materials treated as if they are fossils of some extinct creatures. Well, it is no longer acceptable if efforts are not directed at continuity and sustainability of our oral tradition.”

Dasylva, who lamented that there is still a worrisome critical gulf that scholars of oral tradition, and oral performances need to urgently address, however, stated that it is heartwarming to note that the general theme and the sub-themes of the conference showed an apparent awareness of the organisers to the critical gaps which the galaxy of scholars would be decisive and realistic about.

Subsequently, the guest speaker also lamented that till date, a good chunk of oral performers in many indigenous communities had been lost to death due to old age, while many were lost to abject and pitiable penury because of lack of patronage by the society and the government.

The low patronage or lack of it, he added, is also traceable to generational differences, and for reasons of the so-called modernity, saying modernity has lots of distractions in its kitty such that people now have to contend with, or compromised their long-held and cherished cultural values with the distractions, which include particularly ruralurban migration.

Towards this end, Dasylva hinted that it is high time scholars needed to take a critical look at a few things that policy makers hitherto ignore, take for granted, or fail to do something about, so as to get it right, and which as scholars and critics of African oral performances and dramaturgies, they need to re-strategise their advocacy, and take a holistic view of all that we consider as the African oral performance.

To do this, he stated that there was the need to ensure an enabling cultural environment; quality and authentic production and sustainability; multimedia control for the purpose of an authentic production and communication; and presentation of production for general and specific effect, and choice of medium.

Therefore, for scholars to guarantee quality and authentic production, there is also a need to con – sider the serious damage that agencies such as the Nollywood and Africa Magic have wreaked on our collective consciousness and culture.

Thus, the conference took a cursory look at multimedia performances in the context of African Oral Literatures and Dramaturgies, the relevance and role of multimedia, the emerging forms and themes of African oral literatures and dramaturgies, and possibly, the implications or consequences in the current 21st century.

He, therefore, expressed both his delight and worry about the wonder of the multimedia, as well as his trepidation against the reality of our time, which unless something realistic is done fast, might spell a doom for the discipline we so much love.

