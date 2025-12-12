Don Seeks Increased Funding On TCMP For Tech Breakthrough, Economic Growth

A University Lecturer, Prof Fadeke Matthew Ojelabi, has called on the Federal Government to significantly increase and sustain funding for Theoretical Condensed Matter Physics, TCMP research in all higher institutions of learning for advancement of technology and economic development of the nation.

The academic stated this while delivering the 96th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State University EKSU, held at the University main campus in Ado-Ekiti..

The lecture was titled: “QUANTUM LEAPS AND ECONOMIC SPIKKES: How Condensed Matter Physics (CMP) Can Drive Nigeria’s Technological Revolution” Professor Ojelabi said:” TCMP is a foundational science that has historically proven to be the unseen engine of technological breakthroughs, driving economic growth.