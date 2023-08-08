Don seeks govt recognition for maths teachers

Mathematics has been described as a powerful instructional tool for understanding nature, which uses quantitative symbols to express universal truth, and that it has been a driving force for virtually all culture. This was part of the main thrusts of the inaugural lecture of Prof Mojeed Akinsola, a Professor of Mathematics at the Department of Science and Technology, Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan (UI). The title of the inaugural lecture, delivered at the university’s Trenchard Hall, was: “Demystification of Mathematics: Glimpses from the Lens of a Mathematics Educator.”

He, however, called on the government to recognise mathematically knowledgeable teachers for having a central role to play in mathematics education, saying this would go a long way in encouraging initiatives for attracting and retaining effective mathematics teachers through inspiring remuneration. Akinsola, who also hinted that there should be collaboration between researchers and practitioners, stated that this is imperative since instructional practice is informed by highly quality research when available and by the best professional judgement and experience of accomplished classroom teachers.

Besides, the inaugural lecturer recommended research findings should be made available to the classroom teachers yearly through workshops to be organised during the long vacations to be spearheaded by the National Mathematical Centre (NMC), Abuja, and in collaboration with federal and state ministries of education. Speaking from a spiritual angle, Akinsola said that Mathematics was used to design and build Noah’s Ark, adding that God ordered Noah to prepare an Ark and gave him the mathematical dimension to use, making reference to Genesis 6:15: “And this is the fashion which thou shall make it of: The length of the Ark shall be 300 cubits, the breath of it 50 cubits, and the height of it 30 cubits,” While stating that God is indeed the greatest Mathematician, Akinsola, who also dwelt on the image of Mathematics, said: “many people’s perception and image of Mathematics present it negatively, such that mathematics is perceived difficult, cold, abstract and in many culture, largely masculine. Mathematics requires good memory and it is solved by working intensively until the problem is solved.”

Speaking about language and culture, Akinsola reiterated that Nigeria is gradually becoming a multicultural and multilingual state, due primarily to the cultural and language diversity of the people in the country. “There are three major languages commonly spoken in Nigeria and they are Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba languages, while English remains the official language. The National Policy on Education 2014, recommended that the mother tongue should be the medium of instruction for the first three years of basic education.”

Akinsola added: “This policy to the best knowledge is not being obeyed, it has been recognised that communication about Mathematics plays an important role in the learning of the subject and consequently, there are various factors related to the language which affect student’s learning.” The inaugural lecturer, therefore, recommended that a Mathematics teacher should not teach more than 60 students per day.