Don Seeks Expansion of 2022 Copyright Act To Strengthen Creative Industry, Protect Performers

An expert in Commercial and Intellectual Property Law at Babcock University, Prof Dorcas Odunaike, has called on lawmakers in the National Assembly to expand the 2022 Copyright Act to better protect performers’ rights in the country.

The don, who noted that the Nigeria’s creative sector believed to be contributing about N154 billion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) required enabling law to protect the sector, however, stated that the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements, digital piracy, and emerging technologies such as deep fakes which allows manipulation of performances have heightened the existing gap in the Act.

Prof Odunaike made the call while delivering the Babcock University’s 56th inaugural lecture, which took place at Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, main campus of the private university. The theme of the lecture is “Expanding Copyright Act Key to Boosting Performers’ Rights in Nigeria’s Creative Sector.”

According to her, if the Copyright Act 2022 is wellimplemented and updated to address new technologies, performers would have improved economic returns for their efforts leading to a boost in the creative sector contribution to Nigeria’s economy.

“Nigeria is a developing nation that is faced with a lot of challenges that inhibits effective management of performance, some of which are identification and monitoring of uses, piracy and bootlegging, digital exploitation of music and video among others,” the don noted.

This call to action, Prof Odunaike stated, was coming on heels of the creative industry, including Nollywood, music, fashion, and digital media, contributing about two per cent to Nigeria’s GDP and employment of approximately 4.2 million people.