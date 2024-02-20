Don seeks establishment of Centres for Marine Science, Blue Economy, others

A Professor of History at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Siyan Oyeweso, has called on the authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) to establish a Centre for Marine Science, Technology and Blue Economy at Epe Campus of the institution. This was as he said that a centre such as this would successfully place the state university at the forefront of cutting-edge education that aligns with industry needs and national development plan. “This centre will help in providing the personnel and technical know-how for the government at the nascent Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and prepare Nigeria for harnessing the abundant economic opportunities from its water bodies,” he added. Oyeweso made the recommendation at the 10th year Memorial Lecture organised in honour of Professor Olakunle Rasheed Lawal by the Department of History and International Studies of the university.

Lawal, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Education and former Head of Department of History and Dean, Faculty of Arts of the university died on December 25, 2013. The lecture was titled: “The Debt We Owe Lagos State University and the Peoples of Lagos State: Reflections on the Life and Times of Prof Abdulrasheed Olakunle Lawal (1959-2013).” According to Oyeweso, the guest lecturer, the Centre should be equipped to run certificate courses and degrees in programmes such as marine biology, underwater photography, marine engineering, oceanography and data information, oceanographic instrumentation, and marine resources management, among others. Similarly, in his recommendations and policy issues, the don also recommended the establishment Lagos State Centre for Historical and Cultural Research, saying the Lagos State Government and LASU should prioritise the study of micro history of the peoples of Lagos State. Extolling the virtues, legacies and intellectual exploits of the Late Historian, Oyeweso recalled that Professor Lawal like many other scholars committed their intellectual resources to the preservation and documentation of the history of the peoples of Lagos, and contributed immensely to this stride through his publication, titled: “Urban Transition in Africa,” published in 1993.

Besides, Oyeweso also recommended the immortalisation of Lagos State University’s past Heroes and Heroines; rebranding of LASU Advancement Office which should be repackaged and reinvigorated; as well as publication of past inaugural lectures so far delivered in the university into volumes. Consequently, he said the Late Prof Kunle Lawal will be remembered for the quality of life he lived and his robust documentation of the history of the peoples of Lagos State. Oyeweso added: “He will be remembered for his courage and bluntness to speak truth to power in challenging and difficult situations. He will also be remembered by the generations of students he supervised and mentored. “Kunle Lawal’s colleagues, friends and associates remember him today, as always, because of the quality of his character and his scholarship, and as a foremost Historian of Lagos State. “His contributions to the education sector, when he served as the Honourable Commissioner for Education in Lagos State (2003-2006), were simply phenomenal. He was a man of great wisdom and a true exemplar of intellect and culture. Although Prof. Kunle Lawal was committed to the mother earth on December 25, 2013, his ideals and works will live on. May his great soul continue to rest in peace.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Olufemi Lawal, in her remarks, noted that the lecture was held to honour the memory of Professor Lawal, celebrate his achievements and extol his enduring legacies in the education sector in Lagos State. “Today, 10 years after his death, we come together to celebrate his legacy of hard work, humanity, generosity, and support for the needy. LASU is great today because of the contributions of men like Professor Lawal. He served with passion, conviction, and dedication, putting the interest of the university first everywhere he found himself. Indeed, he is an example for our academics to follow.” On his part, Prof Ayo Ayodele, who represented the Dean, Faculty Arts, Prof Taiwo Salisu, lauded the organisers of the memorial lecture for celebrating a national asset, who is late. “Prof Lawal was a pace setter, a pathfinder, great historian, who was a leader to his junior colleagues, a rival to his contemporaries and a humble subordinate to his superiors,” he said.