Don seeks amendment of Mental Health Act to expand sector

A call has gone to the FRederal Government government and other concerned health sector authorities to amend the Mental Health Act 2023 to incorporate traditional mental health healers or practitioners. The call was made by a Professor of Medical Law at the Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, Prof Titilayo Aderibigbe, while delivering the 46th inaugural lecture of the private university founded by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. In her treatise, titled: “Engagement with the Human Body: Searching Through the Prism of Law to Shape the Future,” the inaugural lecturer said the amendment of the Mental Health Act had become imperative as it would not only help to expand the frontiers of mental health care and treatment, but would also improve the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

According to her, while the Mental Health Act seeks to protect people with mental health illness from all forms of abuse, violence and torture, among others; however, the Act did not take into consideration the traditional mental healers or practitioners that offer about 80 per cent of healthcare in the country. Aderibigbe, who also noted that research have also shown that most of the traditional men Meanwhile, the Professor of Medical Law further stated that a more practical way to protect the adolescent victims of sexual abuse was to expose the law enforcement officers who prosecute rape cases in the courts to regular training and retraining. Thus, the don commended Lagos State government for its efforts in the reported process of gender-based abuse and violence cases, especially of women and minors, even as she called on other state governments to establish special offices for members of the public to report rapes anonymously. “Since law is the fabric that propels society and is being used to engage with different aspects of the human body, Nigerian legislators should expand their consultation to the ivory towers. “For this reason, I believe it is important that the National Assembly takes the pain to consult the ivory towers when legislative amendments are proposed before passing them,” she stated. Aderibigbe, therefore, enjoined education institutions to desist from promoting programmes that focus on sexualisation of young men and women’s bodies to those with healthy interactions, as well as learning of new skills and healthy engagements of the growing intellect. Similarly, she commended the management of the university, led by its President/Vice Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo for introducing programmes that engage the students on a regular basis.